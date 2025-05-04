TL;DR

XRP whales, or those holding at least 10,000 tokens, have continued to accumulate in recent months, as the total number of such wallets now exceeds 300,000.

Although XRP’s price has remained relatively sluggish on a weekly scale, industry experts believe whale accumulation is “insanely bullish.”

As the graph below will show you, XRP whales went on a substantial buying spree after the US elections, which was somewhat expected given the anticipation for big regulatory changes in the country that could affect domestic crypto businesses, such as Ripple.

After a minor hiatus in December when the total number of such investors dropped, they returned in full force at the start of 2025 and haven’t looked back since, aside from some minor deviations.

Data from Glassnode shows that the number of addresses holding over 10,000 XRP has gone above 300,000, which is a record of its own. According to popular industry commentator Amonyx, this is “insanely bullish” as it serves as “absolute proof of surging investor confidence.”

INSANELY BULLISH: #XRP whales are showing up BIG time! According to Glassnode, the number of addresses holding 10K+ XRP just smashed past 300K — absolute proof of surging investor confidence. The big money knows what’s coming. Do you? pic.twitter.com/u1cVJApFjg — Amonyx (@amonbuy) May 3, 2025

Recall that whales bought over 900,000,000 XRP in April alone. In USD terms, this massive fortune was worth close to $2 billion.

With the SEC legal case seemingly behind Ripple, the company is now focused on expansion after the acquisition of Hidden Road and the failed attempt to take over Circle. The XRP Army, on the other hand, is anticipating the approval of a spot ETF after the recent good news on the futures ETF front.

However, the US securities regulator delayed making a decision on Franklin Templeton’s XRP ETF applications and the new deadline is set for mid-June. ETF experts believe the summer of 2025 will see the approval of numerous such financial vehicles tracking the performance of various cryptocurrencies, including XRP.

Maybe that’s what the “big money” is preparing for.