The cryptocurrency industry is a dynamic one with many exciting developments happening daily.

However, it’s also oftentimes a target for hackers and wrongdoers who are looking to exploit the inability of novice users to safe keep their crypto.

This is especially true for the meme coin sector.

That said, Shiba Inu (SHIB) is one of the most popular meme coins and it boasts a huge community.

LUCIE, the project’s marketing lead, has just reposted a warning from another member of the Shibarium team, who warned users to stay away from a Telegram group called ShibaSweepers.

Alert: Until Further notice, please stay away from the Telegram group ‘ShibaSweepers.’ The group is acting suspiciously and may have been hacked.

No further updates are currently available.

As CryptoPotato recently reported, private key leaks were identified as the leading cause of crypto thefts in the second quarter of 2024. According to a report by SlowMist, these cases involved users storing their seed phrases on cloud solutions such as Tencent Docs, Baidu Cloud, Shimo Docs, Google Docs, and so forth.

Telegram exploits are also commonplace. Malicious actors lure victims into group chats, convincing them to click on links that end up connecting them to a phishing website or software that drains their wallets.

This is why it’s imperative to never click on unknown links. It’s also always a better solution to keep your crypto stored on a hardware wallet that is not connected to the internet.