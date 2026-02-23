Critical Warning: Shiba Inu (SHIB) Community Faces New Threat

Shiba Inu’s price may have declined substantially over the past several months, but its community remains among the biggest ones in the crypto space.

That said, it is no wonder that scammers often target the so-called SHIB Army using various and sophisticated attacks.

The Latest Danger

Just hours ago, Shibarium Trustwatch (an X account dedicated to warning Shiba Inu users about potential threats) sounded the alarm about multiple fraud attempts involving the SOU NFT.

The team asserted that the non-fungible token in question will never be airdropped to users’ wallets, and that eligible claimants can do so only through Shiba Inu’s official website.

“Do not click on shared, shortened, or copied links. Scammers often create fake websites that look identical to the real one in order to steal funds. Always type the official address directly into your browser and verify you are on the correct domain before connecting your wallet. Never share your private keys or seed phrase with anyone under any circumstances,” the alert reads.

One person commenting on the post was LUCIE , the pseudonymous marketing strategist of Shibarium. They urged the SHIB Army to remain vigilant, warning that fake ads impersonating Uniswap have already led to substantial user losses. They added that crypto scams and exploits have siphoned off roughly $370 million in January alone.

What Is SOU NFT?

The security of Shiba Inu’s layer-2 scaling solution, Shibarium, was breached in September last year, with some reports suggesting the attacker used a flash loan to purchase 4.6 million BONE tokens.

The incident severely disrupted the protocol’s activity, with daily transactions collapsing from millions to only a few hundred. Some analysts have repeatedly argued over the past months that Shiba Inu’s price resurgence may heavily depend on Shibarium’s revival.

After the attack, Shiba Inu’s team created SOU (“Shib Owes You”) NFTs to compensate users for their losses. Each non-fungible token represents a verified claim recorded on Ethereum that shows the amount owed and the amount already repaid.

“You can hold the NFT and wait for repayment, or transfer it if you choose. Think of it like a digital IOU that lives forever on the blockchain instead of a promise in a spreadsheet,” the team recently explained.