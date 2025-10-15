Critical Warning Concerning Shiba Inu (SHIB) Users: Details

The SHIB army should only rely on official sources and avoid suspicious websites that may embezzle their funds.

Shiba Inu boasts one of the largest and most active communities in the crypto sector, making it a prime environment for fraudsters to target victims.

In the following lines, we will raise the alarm about the latest threat that users should stay alert for.

Scammers Drain Wallets

The X account Shibarium Trustwatch recently warned that scammers have created a malicious website impersonating Shiba Inu’s official platform. The fake one includes “special” promotions and false claims of partnerships and presale bonuses whose goal is to lure people into connecting their wallets.

“Once connected, the site can initiate unauthorised transactions and drain your assets,” the team behind the X account alerted.

Shiba Inu users are advised to rely only on the official website of the project, where they can find trustworthy information about the whole ecosystem. They should never connect their wallets to unknown sites, double-check URLs, and report suspicious activity.

But that’s not all. Scammers have also spread to popular social media and messaging applications like Discord, Telegram, and X. “Their goal? To trick unsuspecting holders into connecting wallets, sharing seed phrases, or clicking malicious links,” Shibarium Trustwatch stated.

The Previous Threat

Earlier this month, the team issued another warning related to a malicious Shiba Inu airdrop. It revealed that real SHIB tokens have been distributed to some users’ wallets; however, malicious actors have attached a deceptive message urging people to visit a suspicious website to claim rewards. This was a classic example of a phishing scam.

“The token itself may be valid, but the message is designed to lure users into connecting their wallets to a fake site,” Shibarium Trustwatch said.

As usual, the team provided some vital steps that users must follow to stay safe. These measures include verifying all token activity through Shiba Inu’s official channels, disregarding embedded messages in token names and airdrops, and avoiding unknown websites that promote such offers.

