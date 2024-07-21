Shiba Inu (SHIB) is one of the so-called OG dog-themed meme coins, and it boasts one of the largest online communities amongst all cryptocurrencies in general.

While this can be a sign of a thriving ecosystem, it’s also a target for many hackers who are constantly attempting to scam users out of their hard-earned money.

That’s why the team behind SHIB often issues critical warnings and urges its community to remain cautious.

LUCIE, the marketing lead of the project, recently took it to Twitter to remind users that one of the tokens that they plan to issue is not live yet.

Remember, treatsforShib is not launched yet. Don’t let scammers deceive you. $TREAT IS NOT LAUNCHED YET. Remember, @treatsforShib IS NOT LAUNCHED YET. Don’t let scammers deceive you. $TREAT IS NOT LAUNCHED YET. pic.twitter.com/SpkZZtHl8A — (@LucieSHIB) July 19, 2024

The warning LUCIE is issuing is in association with a very popular means of tricking users into losing their funds. A perpetrator would create a fake token that carries the same ticker as the original one. They would then go on to develop and design creative assets that mimic that of the original project. They would create fake usernames and accounts on X, and fake groups on Telegram and other social channels. Their sole purpose is to lure people into either buying into a fake presale or buying tokens that they’ve launched, only to rug-pull them quickly after.

In that sense, remember that there’s always someone out there who’s job is to scam you, so make sure that you’re always employing the best practices when interacting with various crypto projects.