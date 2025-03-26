TL;DR

Wrongdoers are impersonating SHIB-related figures like LUCIE to push fake giveaways and fraudulent investments.

Users should verify accounts, avoid suspicious links, and report scams to protect the community.

Watch Out

The second-largest meme coin in terms of market capitalization – Shiba Inu (SHIB) – has emerged into a complex ecosystem in the past few years, while its community has reached multi-million members. However, some newcomers have little-to-no experience with the crypto world, making them perfect prey for fraudsters.

Earlier today (March 26), the team behind Shibarium Trustwatch warned people that scammers have created fake profiles on X to deceive with “promises of giveaways, exclusive content, or investment opportunities.”

The team revealed that LUCIE – the pseudonymous marketing strategist of Shibarium – is among the targets, with wrongdoers mimicking their X account. However, a quick look shows that the number of followers is 0, meaning people should have serious doubts. In comparison, LUCIE’s official account on X has more than 165,000 subscribers.

Shibarium Trustwatch advised the SHIB Army to check for verification badges and trusted announcements to protect themselves. It also urged people never to click on suspicious links or share personal details online and to report and block fraudulent accounts immediately to safeguard the entire community.

Previous Alerts

The team issued a similar warning nearly a month ago. Back then, Shibarium Trustwatch cautioned users to stay away from a fake X account pretending to be the official one of the meme coin project.

“This account is NOT official. Always verify the handle and followers. Stay safe! Stay vigilant,” the message reads.

Towards the end of last year, the team claimed that malicious actors had misused the name of Shytoshi Kusama – the former lead developer behind Shiba Inu – to advertise fake tokens in fraudulent online groups. The community is urged to avoid interacting with these deceptive individuals and to refrain from sharing any personal details.

It is worth mentioning that Kusama has been suspiciously quiet on X in the past several weeks. Not long ago, LUCIE explained this was normal since the former lead developer had taken an ambassador role. Many users appreciated the information, with some expecting “groundbreaking” partnerships for Shiba Inu once Kusama resurfaces.