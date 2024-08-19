Scams in the cryptocurrency industry are nothing new and the meme coin community, especially, has long been a target of wrongdoers.

The Shiba Inu team has come up with another critical warning, trying to protect its users from exploiters who try to drain their wallets by prompting various actions.

Important Warning for the Shiba Inu Community

In a recent update, the Shiba Inu team has warned its users of wrongdoers trying to drain their wallets by asking them to sync or rectify their wallets.

“We’ve been alerted to the the presence of fraudulent websites and individuals attempting to scam people by asking them to “rectify” or “sync” their wallets. These tactics are designed to steal your funds by gaining access to your wallet information.” – the team said.

In a few steps, they also shared what users can do to ensure that they don’t fall victims to tricks of the kind.

First, they should never share their passwords and private keys with anyone, reminding that no legitimate platform will ever ask for them. Second, they should be wary of unsolicited messages from people who are asking them to sync or rectify their wallets.

Next, “always verify websites and links before entering any sensitive information. Scammers often create fake websites that look like legitimate ones.:

And last but not least, users should always report suspicious activity to platform administrators and even with law enforcement if that’s necessary.