TL;DR

Shibarmy Scam Alerts warned SHIB users about bad actors impersonating admins on Telegram and urged them to verify profiles before engaging.

They also cautioned against fake Treat tokens, reminding the community that the meme coin hasn’t been released yet.

Watch Out for This Scam

The team behind Shibarmy Scam Alerts warned Shiba Inu (SHIB) users to be extra cautious when messaging dubious individuals on Telegram. The working group argued that scammers had created fake profiles of admins and moderators on the application with the sole purpose of conning victims.

“They are using the BIO section to display the username, making their profiles look authentic at first glance,” the warning reads.

The team said SHIB developers will never contact users to provide support or fix any issues related to wallets. “If someone reaches out to you first, claiming to be an admin, it’s likely a scam. Always verify by comparing usernames with those on official channels,” they added.

The SHIB community is urged to stay vigilant when engaging with anyone claiming to be part of the team. Double-checking the username format and reporting any potential fraudulent activity were mentioned as vital tips.

Last year, the Shiba Inu team issued a similar warning for Telegram users. Specifically, they claimed that bad actors might seek personal and financial information from victims or even insist on sending funds to suspicious addresses.

“Avoid sharing personal data like address, phone number, or financial info. Legitimate entities won’t request such details through Telegram DMs. Avoid Money Transactions. Never send money or cryptocurrencies based on Telegram requests,” the working group advised.

The Previous Alert

Earlier this week, Shibarmy Scam Alerts warned the SHIB community to be careful when mysterious individuals offer them opportunities with the Treat token. The team reminded that the meme coin has not yet seen the light of day:

“This is a reminder that some groups are pushing a fake Treat token claiming to be part of the Shiba Inu Ecosystem. Please remember, the official Treat token has NOT been released yet. Any token claiming otherwise is a scam designed to deceive you.”

The developers promised to come up with an official announcement once the token goes live. “If you’re unsure about any information or token, always verify through trusted sources within the Shiba Inu Ecosystem,” they added.