‘Crash Accelerates,’ Says Robert Kiyosaki as He Continues Buying BTC, ETH, and More

The author's rather controversial recent history with crypto continues, this time, he said he keeps buying.

Robert Kiyosaki, the renowned investor, financial guru, and author, has called for yet another financial crash in his latest post on X, indicating that private credit funds are panicked, with investors pulling out funds.

He outlined his strategy during such a time of distress, and doubled down on the assets he wants to continue buying.

Crash Intensifies

After rightfully predicting the major 2008 banking crisis, the author of a few New York best-selling books has been frequently forecasting even more painful crashes. In his latest warning on the matter, he noted that the “crash accelerates,” which is evident from several factors:

“Private credit funds are panicked as investors withdraw their money. Major big-name banks and brand-name financial institutions are in trouble. Jim Rickards formally declares the US in the New Depression.”

These developments could only worsen if the situation in the Middle East continues for weeks or even months. As such, he asked his over a million followers on X, “What are you going to do?”

His strategy is quite promising, as he plans on “getting richer” and refuses to be the “victim who gets poorer.” Additionally, he laid out the financial assets he plans to continue accumulating to help him achieve his goal – oil, silver, gold, Bitcoin, and Ethereum.

He added that smart money is getting richer and stupid money is running like the “proverbial chicken with its head chopped off.” Kiyosaki concluded that this is not the time to be a “headless chicken.”

Recent Bitcoin History

After bashing the crypto industry for a few years, Kiyosaki changed his tune during the COVID-19 crash and has become a vocal proponent, especially for BTC and ETH as of more recently. However, his latest remarks on the matter have stirred some controversy, especially the lack of consistency in his claims about whether he stopped buying bitcoin.

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In one post, he noted that he hasn’t bought any BTC at prices over $6,000. In many others, though, he indicated on social media that he was purchasing more bitcoins when the asset traded well within five or even six-digit territory.

Nevertheless, he has asserted on a couple of occasions that he believes bitcoin is a better investment tool than gold.