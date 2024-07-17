Dr. Craig S Wright – the man who claimed for years to be Satoshi Nakamoto – has formally admitted that he is not, in fact, Bitcoin’s creator.

“Dr. Craig Steven Wright is not Satoshi Nakamoto,” wrote the computer scientist in a Wednesday tweet.

Wright followed with a summary of the England and Wales High Court ruling about his identity earlier this year, during which UK Judge James Mellor said the evidence against Wright’s claims was “overwhelming.”

He also highlighted the court’s finding that he’d “lied to the Court extensively and repeatedly” and forged documents “on a grand scale” in order to bolster his claims.

“In advancing his false claim to be Satoshi through multiple legal actions, Dr Wright committed “a most serious abuse” of the process of the courts of the UK, Norway and the USA,” Wright added.

The statement, which reverses Wright’s years-long claims to the contrary, follows a Tuesday injunction from Mellor forcing Wright to post the court notice to his website, Slack, and X account for at least six months.

Mellor has also referred Wright court misconduct to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) to consider charging him with perjury following his false testimony.

“Dr Wright has been ordered not to commence any legal proceedings based on his false claims (by claim or counterclaim) or procure any other person to do so,” Wright’s notice concludes.