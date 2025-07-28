Donald Trump said earlier today that he will reduce the initial deadline for Russian President Vladimir Putin to reach a peace deal with Ukraine to just 10-12 days. Additionally, he hinted that the US might “wipe out” Iran fast if the Middle Eastern country restarts its nuclear program.

With the rise of these geopolitical issues, the question now arises whether bitcoin’s uptrend is at risk.

Recall that the POTUS set a 50-day ultimatum for Russia to conclude a peace deal with Ukraine on July 14, otherwise the largest nation by landmass will face “very severe tariffs.”

Earlier today, reports emerged that Trump was disappointed by the lack of any progress being made on that front. Moreover, he threatened that there will be a new, shorter deadline for less than two weeks, which will be announced tomorrow.

TRUMP ON RUSSIA: I’M GOING TO MAKE A NEW DEADLINE FOR ABOUT 10 OR 12 DAYS FROM TODAY TRUMP ON RUSSIA: WE JUST DON’T SEE ANY PROGRESS BEING MADE — *Walter Bloomberg (@DeItaone) July 28, 2025

Building on the geopolitical tension, Trump touched upon the sensitive Iranian topic as well, as the country has been “sending out nasty signals.” According to Walter Bloomberg’s post, Trump warned that if Iran restarts its nuclear program, the US will “wipe it out fast.”

Bitcoin’s price has historically reacted negatively to Trump’s warnings and threats against other countries, especially if there’s a potential war involved. It tapped a new all-time high after the Iran-Israel conflict ended and now trades inches below it.

However, its progress could stall or be halted as a whole if there’s further escalation on each front. From a technical standpoint, BTC was already rejected today at a crucial resistance at $120,000, which pushed it south to roughly $118,500 as of now, where it filled one of the CME gaps.

#Bitcoin rejects at the crucial resistance, again. There’s still a CME gap to $118,500. I wouldn’t be surprised with a slight correction before we’ll continue towards new ATHs. pic.twitter.com/GknmQ3Cv69 — Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) July 28, 2025