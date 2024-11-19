Bonk’s price settled Monday to 0.000049 Monday after a 14-day melt-up to a new all-time high price at the 0.000055 handle. “Holy sh**!” exclaimed Shawn.eth (Punk #4220), a Bonk investor on X Monday.

“My $BONK bag was $30,000 when j bought and now its $2,300,000,” Shawn.eth wrote.

“Bonk started the entire memecoin supercycle early last year,” said PepeXBT over the weekend, “Now its leading the pack into $10b level.”

A recent article that appeared on Forbes Advisor said, “Even though traditional investment experts often recommend steering clear of meme-coins, the popularity of these cryptocurrencies among crypto investors is undeniable.”

Could the furry Solana meme coin slide up the chart to eclipse Shiba Inu’s market cap in 2025? Here are five bullish factors for Bonk and two bearish ones for Shiba Inu as the current market cycle turns:

1. Volume Rush a New Price Discovery Window

Like many crypto assets, BONK entered a price discovery mode in November. Along with its base layer chain, Solana’s SOL tokens, daily trading volumes are surging.

So many new entries in markets for Bonk, along with the exuberant rise in prices, may signal a strong uptrend for SHIB’s furry friend.

$BONK is entering price discovery mode, uncharted territory. Anything could happen from here. Don’t underestimate retail FOMO. My lines suggests we could see a 20x from here. pic.twitter.com/W2hgIWBJhQ — Cool Dog (@Cool1Dog) November 16, 2024

“BONK is entering price discovery mode, uncharted territory,” Cool Dog posted on X Saturday, “Anything could happen from here.”

Trading volume for the #37 coin by market cap surpassed that for market leader Bitcoin (BTC) on Coinbase briefly. That is very bullish for Bonk going forward.

2. BONK Price Deluge Flips WIF

Demand for Bonk tokens is surging. The meme currency’s price rose 16% in a 24-hour surge on Nov. 17, capping off a run-up from Nov. 3 that pushed the coin’s value into entirely new territory. It’s now up by 70% weekly.

The new record Bonk price of $0.000055 is vastly overpowered compared to the previous ATH in May at the 0.000041 handle.

Noting that the gains outpaced DOGE and SHIB, a report appearing on Yahoo Finance Sunday alerted readers that altcoin traders are anticipating more explosive growth ahead for Bonk.

Based on its market technical signals and upcoming supply cuts, altcoin investors see BONK as an undervalued meme coin after it hit its ATH price in November.

3. Supply Blazing as BONK Burns $4M Worth

A fresh token scorcher that burnt $4 million worth of Bonk on Wednesday, Nov. 13 may have helped the price to rally with such force through the weekend.

Lower supplies can often lead to higher prices in cryptocurrency markets if demand stays the same or grows. Fewer tokens with more altcoin traders fighting over them make each token in the bag more dear.

The supply blaze isn’t over yet. The official Bonk community account for Bonk DAO on X announced on Friday that it’s aiming to burn 1 trillion more tokens by Christmas.

The BONK DAO BURNmas SUPER thread The Mission: Burn 1 Trillion $BONK by Christmas The campaign features BONK burns based on specific engagement criteria. Here’s how YOU can help The Dog in what will be the largest on-chain community driven burn event in the history of Solana pic.twitter.com/tcSY5W3vd9 — BONK!!! (@bonk_inu) November 15, 2024

4. Expert BONK Price Predictions 15x, 20x

“$BONK will be one of the main memes of this cycle,” wrote DreamCryptoX, a cryptocurrency YouTuber, on Monday.

Bonk analysts on X are pumping hard for the Solana meme. After this month’s big rally, Bonk enthusiasts issued several exciting price predictions.

My conservative target for $BONK is $30B That’s a clean 15x from here. You don’t wanna know my moon target — Zer0 ️ (@degengambleh) November 11, 2024

“Don’t underestimate retail FOMO. My lines suggests we could see a 20x from here,” wrote Cool Dog Saturday. Self-proclaimed degen gambler Zer0 posted, “My conservative target for $BONK is $30B That’s a clean 15x from here.”

5. Binance US Listing

Get introduced to our newest listing, $BONK, with this week’s fast facts! pic.twitter.com/3e7xhAVofG — Binance.US (@BinanceUS) November 13, 2024

Binance US announced on Wednesday that trading went live for BONK/USDT. The US crypto exchange platform also launched support for depositing and withdrawing Bonk on the Solana network.

“We’re excited to announce that BONK is now listed on Binance.US,” the popular US crypto exchange said in an announcement on its website. “You can now trade and deposit BONK on the best crypto platform for low fees and high rewards.”

$BONK today is like buying $Doge back in 2021 Back when we were all just hoping to get $Doge to a penny It’s on coinbase already and it’s on Robinhood for Europe users only. If we get the Robinhood listing in the US for $Bonk the people that buy now will be loaded — Easy Money (@Bitcoin_Teej) November 12, 2024

“$BONK today is like buying $Doge back in 2021,” Easy Money Bitcoin Teej averred in a post last Tuesday that, “If we get the Robinhood listing in the US for $Bonk the people that buy now will be loaded.”

6. BONK Outperforms SHIB in Nov

Shiba In has a long way to go to retrace its all-time high from 2021, so it has room and precedent to outrun Bonk to the top of this market cycle. But it didn’t show the signs of bullish momentum on the election rally this month that Bonk did.

Market prices for the self-proclaimed Dogecoin-killer fell in the seven days ending Nov. 18, according to data from CoinMarketCap. Bag holders dropped Shiba, perhaps for other meme currencies or more utility-based tokens, like Hedera and Render.

7. SHIB Upside Could Be Exhausted

According to Grzegorz Drozdz, a Market Analyst at Conotoxia, a Cyprus-based crypto exchange for European users, “Shiba Inu’s biggest disadvantage seems to be at the same time its biggest advantage—fashion and popularity.”

“There have been many similar designs since Shiba Inu was created, which in turn reduces the potential for Shiba Inu to become another seasonal favourite,” Drozdz said.