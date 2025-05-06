According to recent Bernstein research, corporations could invest up to $330 billion in Bitcoin over the next five years.

“We expect around $330 billion corporate treasury-led inflows to Bitcoin by 2029,” the analysts stated.

This potential shift suggests Bitcoin is evolving from a speculative asset to a legitimate corporate treasury option. They added that, over the next five years, “we expect listed corporates to allocate around $205 billion in capital for Bitcoin acquisition.”

This will be led by “small-low growth companies, trying to emulate Strategy’s Bitcoin treasury model,” they added.

Corporate Accumulation

Researchers at the wealth management giant predicted that companies with $100 million or more in cash reserves could contribute $190 billion to BTC allocations. High-growth smaller firms might add $11 billion by 2026, and even conservative estimates suggest $5 billion could come from ten large firms by 2027.

The researchers made most of their predictions by comparing them to Michael Saylor’s Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) model, which has been a huge success.

“In our bull case, we expect another $124 billion in inflows from Strategy alone, reaffirmed by their recently upsized capital raise plans,” they stated.

Small companies with low growth and high cash have a “better market fit with the Strategy Bitcoin playbook,” they said before adding:

“There is no visible road ahead for them for value creation, and the success of the MSTR model offers them a rare growth path.”

However, Bernstein cautioned that not every company can successfully replicate Strategy’s model, and its performance is heavily dependent on Bitcoin price movements.

Strategy: The Industry Leader

Michael Saylor’s software firm spent more than $180 million to acquire an additional 1,895 BTC on May 5. This brings the total holdings to 555,450 BTC, worth a whopping $52.5 billion at current market prices.

The firm has a dollar cost average purchase price of $68,569 per BTC, which has yielded an unrealized profit of almost 38%, or more than $14 billion, according to the Saylor Tracker.

This has also been reflected in the firm’s share prices, which are up 97% since the beginning of the year, according to Google Finance. Comparatively, Bitcoin is trading very close to the levels it changed hands for on January 1.

According to BitBO, public companies collectively hold more than 723,000 BTC worth over $68 billion. Mining and data center firms, Marathon Digital Holdings, Riot Platforms, and CleanSpark follow Strategy in terms of amount held.