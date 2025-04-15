Public companies have scooped up 95,431 BTC in the first quarter of 2025, the highest ever amount for a three-month period, reported asset manager Bitwise on April 14.

This brought the total Bitcoin holdings for corporations to 688,000, representing around 3.3% of the total supply.

Additionally, this represents a 16% increase from the previous quarter, which was also a big one for BTC accumulation. Q1, 2025 saw an increase of 18% in Bitcoin buying, with 12 new companies investing in the asset over the period, bringing the total number of corporate BTC investors to 79.

Companies are buying bitcoin, Q1 2025 edition. pic.twitter.com/qZc62N8vu5 — Bitwise (@BitwiseInvest) April 14, 2025

Strategy Leads The Pack

Strategy, formerly MicroStrategy, is the clear leader, with 531,644 BTC following its most recent purchase of 3,459 BTC for $286 million on April 14. This equates to around 77% of the total amount of the asset purchased by corporations.

The company reported that it had acquired a total of $36 billion worth of the asset at an average price of $67,556 per BTC.

MARA Holdings is the second largest corporation, with 47,531 BTC, or around 7% of the total, as of March 31, Bitwise reported.

Bitcoin mining firms Riot Platforms and Cleanspark were the third and fourth largest, with 2.8% and 1.7% of the total share of corporate BTC holdings, respectively.

Japanese Bitcoin investment firm Metaplanet has also bought the dip this week with a purchase of 319 BTC worth approximately $26 million on April 14. Although the firm has less than 1% of total corporate BTC holdings, it is the largest Bitcoin holder in Asia.

The bumper buying quarter was even more remarkable since the asset had corrected by 24% from its Jan. 20 all-time high to end the three-month period at $82,350.

BTC Price Outlook

Bitcoin prices gained 1.6% on the day to reach an intraday high of $85,750 during the Tuesday morning Asian trading session.

The asset has added $10,000 since its double dip to $75,000 last week and appears to be recovering despite still being down around 21% from its peak.

It has now returned to the middle of a range-bound channel that began in early March after testing support as analysts eye a potential breakout to the upside.