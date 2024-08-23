Former Binance CEO Changpeng ‘CZ’ Zhao has been transferred from FCI Lompoc II to the RRM Long Beach halfway house in California, sparking confusion among X users who mistakenly believed he had been released.

Despite the change in his location, CZ remains incarcerated.

The RRM Long Beach facility, categorized as a ‘residential reentry management (RRM) field office,’ is designed to assist inmates nearing their release but does not equate to a full release. InmateAID – which is a Federal inmate communications provider – describes this facility as one with voluntary compliance requirements rather than a high-security environment, though strict house rules must be followed.

The misinterpretation of CZ’s transfer has been compounded by a previous mix-up about his release date. Although his sentencing was set for April 30, CZ’s imprisonment began later in May, resulting in a scheduled release on September 29.

CZ resigned as Binance CEO in November 2023 and agreed to pay a $50 million fine after pleading guilty to US federal charges, including violating the Bank Secrecy Act.

Binance also pled guilty, paying $4.3 billion in fines. Zhao pled guilty to violating the American Bank Secrecy Act by prioritizing Binance’s growth over compliance.

As part of a plea deal, Binance acknowledged operating an unlicensed money-transmitting business and violating the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. The former exec was sentenced to four months in prison in April 2024, with prosecutors having sought three years.

As he serves out the remaining 37 days of his sentence, CZ is also facing new legal challenges.

A recent lawsuit, filed on August 16, accuses CZ and Binance of inadequate anti-money laundering (AML) and know-your-customer (KYC) protocols, which allegedly allowed criminals to launder stolen funds through the platform. This additional legal battle adds to the complications surrounding CZ’s current legal situation.