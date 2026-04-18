Conflicting Signals: Trump Optimistic, Iran Denies Talks – Crypto Markets Under Pressure

The POTUS also promised to have more information on the conflict by the end of the day.

In this day and age, it’s difficult to trust any sort of information, especially when there’s money and political interests involved.

The latest confirmation of this narrative came in the past few hours as the US and Iran clashed over what’s actually going on between the two sides on the war front.

Talks or No Talks?

Friday was a highly optimistic day as Iran’s foreign minister announced the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, and Trump later thanked him for it. Markets reacted with price pumps, except oil, of course, and reports started to emerge for more profound negotiations between the two nations for a more permanent closure to the conflict.

However, Trump made additional claims during the day, including one in which he asserted that Iran had agreed to halt its nuclear program indefinitely, which triggered the Middle Eastern country, and it denied all seven statements made by the POTUS. Moreover, they imposed certain restrictions on the passage of ships through the Strait, and reports from today noted that numerous ships remained blocked.

Trump commented again, saying that “Iran cannot blackmail us” with threats about the Strait of Hormuz, and promised to have more information by the end of the day. In a separate statement, he said the US is having “very good conversations” with Iran and emphasized a firm stance from his administration.

However, Tasnim reported that Iran had “not agreed to another round of talks with the US,” citing pressure from its enemy, which included the blockade of the Strait and what it calls “unreasonable demands.”

Crypto Markets Under Pressure

All major developments on the war front resulted in immediate price volatility for the ever-fluctuating cryptocurrency market, which, given that it trades 24/7, is particularly susceptible to strong statements or actions. Friday’s de-escalation led to instant price increases that drove BTC and numerous altcoins to multi-month peaks.

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However, the subsequent uncertainty led to some retracements, with bitcoin falling from its local peak at $78,400 to just under $76,000 earlier today. As the situation continues to unfold rapidly with little to no actual confirmation of what’s happening behind the scenes, the pressure could mount real quick.

The crypto market has shown that even if it manages to remain calm during the weekends, it tends to dip once the legacy spot and futures markets start to open on Sunday evening. Consequently, the next 24 hours could be calm, but Sunday evening and Monday morning could bring more uncertainty and fluctuations.