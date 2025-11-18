CoinTracker Review 2025: Pricing, Plans, and Features

As cryptocurrencies become more and more a recognized financial asset across most leading jurisdictions, handling your crypto taxes with care becomes a ncessity.

CoinTracker positions itself as a solution to tackling what can otherwise be an overwhelming experience, especially for investors who manage multiple exchanges, wallets, and on-chain transactions.

It offers automated portfolio tracking, tax calculations, as well as easy integrations with the majority of mainstream exchanges – all in one single, easy-to-use dashboard.

Key takeaways:

CoinTracker offers very clean dashboards and automated tracking for taxes and portfolio performance.

Tax reports are relatively easy to genarate, CoinTracker also integrates with popular fiat bookkeeping tools.

The platform uses read-only APIs and end-to-end encryption.

Its transaction-import system covers all major exchanges and wallets; manual review might be needed for lesser-known products.

The Verdict

CoinTracker offers a reliable and accessible crypto tax solution, especially if you value automation and an intuitive interface. It features strong integrations with major exchanges and wallets, as well as with popular fiat bookkeeping tools such as TurboTax. The tool makes importing transactions, cost-basis calculations, and overall filing a lot easier. Premium features include high-end support, as well as tax-loss harvesting and more. CoinTracker is a great solution for most crypto users, primarily those who mostly use mainstream platforms.

CoinTracker Rating: 4.8/5 Clean, intuitive dashboard

Automated tax and portfolio tracking

Supports 500+ exchanges & wallets

Generates IRS-ready tax forms

Integrates with TurboTax & QuickBooks

Strong security (read-only APIs) Manual review needed for complex DeFi

Weaker support for niche platforms

Advanced tools locked behind higher tiers

Onboarding & User Experience

Quick summary: Registering an account with CoinTracker is very easy. The onboarding process can also be guided, which is helpful for beginners. There are multiple advanced settings that you will have to configure, but the process is straightforward.

Creating an account

First things first, creating an account with CoinTracker is very easy. You can use your Google profile, your Coinbase account, or your Apple ID. Of course, you can register with a standalone email address as well.

Once you open your account, the platform will guide you through a simple setup. This includes some basic questions such as your country of residence, as well as prompts to import your very first exchange. You can skip all of these and come back to them later if you want.

If you do, however, CoinTracker will automatically set it up and present you with a dashboard, which already tracks your portfolio, based on the information you’ve imported.

If you don’t, you will be presented with a simple screen like this one:

Advanced settings

Once you have your account all set up, I highly recommend that you take a look at the advanced tax settings.

Go to Account (bottom left) -> Settings -> Tax. This is the screen that you should see:

You should verify these based on your current tax jurisdiction and select the right choice. Note that CoinTracker supports the most popular cost-basis calculation methods – FIFO, LIFO, and HIFO.

Interface, dashboards, accessibility

CoinTracker’s interface is very intuitive. In the left sidebar, you will find everything you need to monitor your portfolio. If you navigate to Account health, you will also see some of the issues that CoinTracker monitors and alerts you for, such as:

Exchange issues

Ignored exchange issues

Potential spam

Resolved spam

Once you have all of your exchanges and wallets imported, here’s how an example dashboard overview looks like (image courtesy of CoinTracker):

Importing wallets, exchange APIs, and more

Importing your wallets and exchanges to CoinTracker is very straightforward. On the top right of your homepage, you will find the “Add Wallet” button, and as soon as you click it, you will see the supported platforms.

You have multiple options to import. These include:

For Web3 wallets, you can connect it through a CSV import or just paste your address.

For exchanges, you can import your CSV or paste your API key.

Supported platforms

CoinTracker supports a broad range of exchanges and Web3 wallets. As mentioned above, importing them is very easy.

Supported exchanges:

Binance

Coinbase

Kraken

KuCoin, and more.

Supported wallets:

Coinbase wallet

MetaMask

Phantom

Ledger

Trezor, and more

Core Features & Integrations

Quick summary: CoinTracker supports more than 500 exchanges, wallets, and blockchains. It imports data automatically, calculates cost basis and gains, and is capable of generating tax-ready forms. It can provide real-time portfolio alerts and insights, while also supporting advanced tax strategies like tax-loss harvesting.

Core Features

Automates Exchange & Wallet Imports

Right off the bat, CoinTracker allows you to import more than 500 exchanges, wallets, and blockchains. If the automated import or the API syncing fails, you will be able to upload a CSV. Once you are connected, your full transaction history, which includes trades, transfers, staking income and other wallet-related movements, will be pulled in a unified ledger.

This particular automation reduces manual entry greatly and it helps you ensure that you don’t overlook any potential taxable events. For all of the major exchanges, CoinTracker does a really good job in automating the imports.

However, some of the lesser-known platforms and more obscure blockchains might still require manual uploads and review.

Who it’s best for: Investors across multiple exchanges or wallets seeking automation when filing crypto taxes.

Pros:

Extensive exchange and wallet support.

Minimal manual data entry for major exchanges and Web3 wallets.

Unified ledger of all transactions.

Cons:

Less seamless for obscure exchanges and blockchain networks.

Occasional manual CSV upload may be required.

Generates Tax Forms & Calculates Cost-Basis

CoinTracker will automatically calculate your cost-basis and your gain/loss using your connected transaction history. In other words, it aggregates all the data and does the calculations on all of it at the same time. The crypto tax tool will also automatically produce tax-ready documents, which include IRS Form 8949 and Schedule D for the US-based users.

This particular feature is central to its value – it converts raw transaction information into a format that aligns with official tax reporting requirements. It can save you hundreds of hours of manual work. More importantly, it makes sure that the information is presented in a compliant manner and that there are no mistakes when classifying taxable events.

However, keep in mind that if you’re engaging in very complex DeFi transactions and activities, it is highly recommended that you take a second look at the results and verify that they are correct.

Who it’s best for: Traders and investors who need very accurate tax documentation and minimal manual labor.

Pros:

Automatically creates tax-form-ready documents.

Supports multiple cost-basis methods.

Streamlines the overall tax filing process.

Cons:

Complex DeFi flows and transactions may require manual review.

Fewer non-US jurisdiction forms are supported.

Tax-Loss Harvesting Features

If you’ve read our article on the best ways to reduce your crypto taxes, you already know that using tax-loss harvesting is high up on that list. If you haven’t, well, I strongly suggest you do that right now!

Beyond basic import and reporting, CoinTracker can also identify tax-loss harvesting opportunities. It can break down tax lots, and thereby potentially reduce your tax liability. This is something that makes it more than just a regular bookkeeping tool – it also offers strategic value.

For example, the software is capable of flagging assets that show unrealized losses, which may offset realized gains when you sell. This is a very strong feature for proactive investors, but in many cases it’s shielded behind a high-tier paywall, so full access usually comes with increased pricing.

Who it’s best for: Active traders who want to optimize their tax outcomes.

Pros:

Highlights tax-loss harvesting opportunities.

Helps you optimize tax lots and tax reduction strategies.

Adds value beyond basic bookkeeping capabilities.

Cons:

Requires accurate and complete transaction history.

Feature is locked behind a more expensive plan.

Tracks Portfolio in Real-Time

If you’re like me, you like seeing all of your assets in one place. CoinTracker gives you a live dashboard, which shows your crypto holdings, asset allocation, as well as the realized and unrealized gains/losses over time. This allows you to quickly and easily monitor your entire crypto portfolio all within a unified dashboard.

This is helpful, because you can understand not just the tax implications, but also your overall portfolio health and make better financial decisions. The view is very clear and updated and you don’t have to switch between exchanges.

Of course, its accuracy is strictly based on the information you’ve imported, so missing transactions can easily distort the broader overview.

Who it’s best for: Investors who need visibility into their investment performance and tax exposure.

Pros:

Unified portfolio monitoring dashboard.

Real-time tracking of gain/loss.

Improves decision-making.

Cons:

Requires thorough data import.

Deeper analytics still limited.

Security & Compliance Infrastructure

Undoubtedly, security is a primary concern when you are connecting your APIs to financial and crypto platforms. CoinTracker is using read-only API integrations, as well as end-to-end encryption, token-based two-factor authentication, and also supports many smart contracts and dApps to reflect its coverage.

This means you can trust it to handle your transaction data securely. Of course, while this level of security offers certain peace of mind, I highly encourage you to verify wallet permissions and to keep your personal credentials secure.

Who it’s best for: Users who want to prioritize data protection and want audit-ready compliance for their crypto tax workflow.

Pros:

Read-only API access to protect user funds.

End-to-end encryption and 2FA.

Broad support for smart contracts and dApps.

Cons:

It would require the proper setup of security features.

You would still have to review tax logic manually, at least at the beginning.

Integrations

CoinTracker integrates with QuickBooks and Xero. This means you can sync your crypto transactions directly into these accounting ledgers. The integrations can further streamline your tax workflow, especially if you are an accountant or a crypto-oriented business by aligning crypto activities with fiat bookkeeping systems.

Moreover, CoinTracker also offers automatic exports to tax-filing platforms such as TurboTax and H&R Block Tax Software. This enables compliant crypto-tax reports that are ready for whoever is handling your taxes.

Who it’s best for: Accountants, tax professionals, crypto-oriented businesses, and firms with substantial activities in the industry.

Pros:

Seamless integration with QuickBooks and Xero.

Can export directly to TurboTax and H&R Block.

Aligns the crypto transaction activity with fiat accounting systems.

Supports multi-client or enterprise workflows.

Cons:

Some of the advanced integrations require a subscription to paid plans.

Configuration might be a bit tricky for beginners.

Pricing Plans

Quick summary: CoinTracker offers a free tier for those who are interested in mostly monitoring features. The paid plans start at around $59 per tax year and scale up to high-volume tiers and enterprise solutions. Higher tiers unlock more features and a higher transaction count.

Free Plan

Cost: $0

Includes: Unlimited imports (tax-form downloads require an upgrade), portfolio tracking, import of exchange/wallets, live dashboard, and basic tax summary.

Best for: Beginners or casual users looking to test the platform, or who want to consolidate their portfolio overview in a single dashboard.

Base Plan

Cost: $59/year

Includes: Up to 100 transactions, all Free features + downloadable tax forms, support for tax-software export, some staking-limit exclusions.

Best for: Intermediate crypto users who have moderate trade volume and are not active traders.

Pro Plan

Cost: $199/year

Includes: Up to 1,000 transactions, all Base Plan features + tax-loss harvesting, performance and portfolio analytics, priority support.

Best for: The majority of active traders, multi-exchange users, or those who have many wallets and seek optimization tools and higher transaction limits.

Full Service Plan

Cost: $3499/year

Includes: You pretty much get a dedicated account manager who handles everything for you.

Best for: Very high-volume traders, institutions, accounting firms, or users with very large portfolios and transaction count.

Performance, Reliability & Support

Quick summary: CoinTracker delivers strong performance and reliability for the majority of crypto users looking for tax assistance. This is especially true for those of you who use mainstream exchanges and standard Web3 wallets. Its support infrastructure is also very solid and ranked highly by thousands of users.

Performance

CoinTracker’s system, in general, is developed to process a large volume of crypto transactions in an efficient way. It supports more than 500 different exchanges, Web3 wallets, and blockchain networks, providing automatic classification of transaction types and generates reports. Syncing data from major exchange venues like Coinbase, Binance, and others, will most likely go smoothly for you – as it did for me and many others. Portfolio tracking updates are also very fast. At the same time, if you try to connect lesser-known apps, chances are that you will have to do some manual work. But it’s important to note that this is common for the majority of the best crypto tax software solutions.

Reliability

In my experience, CoinTracker was performing reliably, and this seems to be the shared consensus. The real-time portfolio tracking, as well as the core features such as automatic tax-form generation, work consistently. Even if you are using an obscure exchange or want to sync transaction data for rare tokens, as long as you import the information correctly, CoinTracker is likely to handle the rest accurately and reliably.

Support

CoinTracker’s customer support receives almost exclusively positive feedback. Users on Trustpilot have given it a score of 4.7 out of 5 based on a whopping 1600+ reviews. According to the majority of testimonials, the team helps troubleshoot complex imports and tax-form exports and provides quick assistance.

CoinTracker Pros and Cons

Pros:

Extensive integrations: The platform can connect to over 500 exchanges and wallets, providing broad import coverage.

Strong support for tax reporting: CoinTracker allows you to generate IRS-ready tax forms, export them to TurboTax (or other) and apply multiple cost-basis methods.

User-friendly portfolio dashboard: You’re able to monitor the entirety of your portfolio in a single unified dashboard, which also offers powerful accounting insights.

Proactive alerting: CoinTracker also comes with features such as tax-loss harvesting and a detailed breakdown of tax-lots.

Cons:

Advanced features locked behind higher tiers: some of the optimization tools (such as full tax-loss harvesting) will require you to upgrade to a higher-tier plan.

Manual work still required for lesser-known exchanges: The import automation is less perfect for niche chains and lesser-known platforms.

Support limitations: Premium support is reserved for top-tier plan customers.

CoinTracker Alternatives & Comparison

Considering your alternatives is always important. Some notable competitors to CoinTracker include Koinly, CoinLedger, TokenTax, and CryptoTaxCalculator.

You can find a detailed breakdown and ocmparison in the following chart:

Name Key Pros Price Rating CoinTracker Best for TurboTax Filers Connects with 500+ exchanges and wallets

One-click TurboTax export

Free portfolio tracking available

Clean, easy-to-use dashboard Price: $59 - $599 4.7/5 20% OFF for Cryptopotato readers Visit Website Koinly Top Choice for Most Users Works with 700+ exchanges and blockchains

Simple interface for all experience levels

Multiple accounting methods with tax-saving tools

Strong GDPR & SOC 2 security Price: $49 - $199 4.9/5 Visit Website Read Review CoinLedger Ideal for High-Volume Traders Quick syncing with major exchanges and tax apps

Covers NFTs, DeFi, and futures

Built-in tax-loss harvesting

Generates CPA-ready reports Price: $49 - $199 4.8/5 10% OFF for Cryptopotato readers Visit Website Read Review TokenTax Elite Professional Solution Wide CEX and DeFi platform coverage

CPA collaboration and audit support

Real-time tax liability view

Automatic P&L calculations Price: $65 - $1999 4.6/5 Visit Website CryptoTaxCalculator Leading DeFi-Focused Tool Compatible with thousands of protocols

Smart AI categorization and error detection

Handles complex NFT and DeFi taxes

Fast, responsive support Price: $49 - $499 4.5/5 Visit Website

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Is it safe to use CoinTracker?

Yes. CoinTracker uses read-only APIs for imports, as well as end-to-end encryption and two-factor authentication. It is considered safe to use, and there are no reported incidents.

What is better than CoinTracker?

CoinTracker does a great job of automating transaction imports, calculations of cost-basis, and offering advanced tax-reduction strategies. However, Koinly is known for superior exchange integration support and more accessible product suite altogether.

Does CoinTracker report to the IRS?

CoinTracker is not a broker or an exchange, and as such, it bears no responsibility to report to the IRS. However, you, as the user, are obligated to provide the necessary tax forms according to the deadlines.

Is CoinTracker free?

CoinTracker has a free tier, but it is limited to mostly monitoring features. If you want to use any of the advanced features, you will have to upgrade to a paid plan.

Conclusion: is CoinTracker Safe?

CoinTracker is generally regarded as a safe and reliable crypto tax and portfolio-tracking platform. It’s supported by strong security standards and a long operational history.

The fact that it uses read-only API connections means that it’s unable to move or withdraw user funds under any circumstances. In other words, all wallet and exchange integrations are designed strictly for data retrieval – this minimizes risk significantly.

In addition, CoinTracker is a great option for users who trade or invest through mainstream crypto platforms and Web3 wallets.

Overall, CoinTracker is considered both safe and performant for casual investors and even for high-volume traders.