Coinbase’s Upcoming BASE Token Isn’t Just Another Airdrop – It’s a Shareholder Strategy in Disguise

Base developer Jesse Pollak has opened submissions for proposals shaping the design of its upcoming BASE token. But the airdrop isn’t about traders or liquidity.

Instead, it is about shareholder value and sustainable engagement, according to Messari’s AJC.

BASE Token Airdrop

AJC’s analysis centers on an important factor. For the first time, a publicly traded company, Coinbase, will be behind a token generation event (TGE). This structural distinction, he argues, changes everything about the game theory of token distribution, incentives, and long-term value creation.

Typically, TGEs and airdrops serve as liquidity events for venture investors and team members, and are designed to maximize the token’s market debut. These launches often focus on short-term price gains and exchange listings, sometimes at the expense of sustainable ecosystem growth.

But AJC suggests that this model does not apply to Base. Since Coinbase’s shareholders are the ultimate stakeholders, any issuance of BASE must be justified by how it improves shareholder value, not just token value. The logic behind BASE’s distribution is not about rewarding early adopters or driving speculative hype; it’s about advancing Coinbase’s corporate interests.

That insight reframes the entire purpose of a potential airdrop. Instead of functioning primarily as a reward mechanism for users, the BASE airdrop would act as a strategic tool to increase the overall worth of Coinbase’s equity.

Pleasing Both Shareholders and Users

The challenge, AJC says, lies in designing an allocation model that satisfies both shareholders and community participants. The ideal solution would boost Coinbase’s long-term value while at the same time incentivizing meaningful user engagement within the Base ecosystem.

In that context, AJC believes the most valuable user actions won’t be the typical on-chain performance metrics like total value locked (TVL), transaction volume, or trading activity. Base already leads many of its Layer 2 peers across those categories. Instead, Coinbase’s real opportunity lies in boosting “social and consumer experiences.” This includes activities that drive stickiness, organic adoption, and network effects.

Actions such as experimenting with creator coins, using the Base app, or participating in community-facing projects could better align with Coinbase’s goals. These are the behaviors that create durable, non-mercenary growth.

“Ultimately, the shareholder dynamic completely reshapes how a TGE or airdrop should be designed, and understanding that is key to positioning yourself for the BASE launch.”