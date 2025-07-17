U.S. crypto exchange Coinbase has officially rebranded its Coinbase Wallet to Base app as part of what the company calls a new chapter for its ecosystem.

The new app combines crypto, social media, payments, mini-apps, and is powered by its Ethereum Layer 2 Base network.

Coinbase’s All-In-One Product

In a July 16 blog post, the company revealed the launch of an “everything app” that will enable individuals to create, earn, trade, discover apps, and chat with friends.

“Coinbase Wallet is now the Base app, evolving from a wallet into an everything app…Anyone can manage their assets, post, connect with others, and directly earn from their work,” read the post.

The initiative was announced at the company’s “A New Day One” conference in Los Angeles. Head of Product John Granata said the firm has built the app to “expand economic freedom, creativity, and innovation,” adding that it could serve as a starting point for a new kind of social network.

During his speech, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said the launch aligns with the exchange’s long-term mission to expand economic freedom through crypto. He explained that the product is part of a shift from traditional finance that aims to create a global, permissionless platform accessible to all.

The Base app entered beta for waitlisted users on July 16. It features a new social feed built on the Farcaster protocol where creators can turn their posts into tokens using Zora, earn from direct tips and purchases, and qualify for weekly rewards based on engagement. The feed also lets users view friends’ trading activity and swap tokens instantly without switching screens.

It is home to mini apps like Remix, Noice, and Decentralized Pictures. It also supports one-tap USDC payments via NFC and offers encrypted XMTP chat where users can trade tokens, earn yield, share content, or transact with AI agents.

Base Pay Goes Live On Shopify

Users who sign up on the platform will also be assigned a Base Account, a smart wallet designed to work across different apps and networks. Coinbase has also introduced Base Pay, a checkout option that allows fast payments using USDC.

Following its recent partnership with Shopify, the feature is now available to merchants on the e-commerce platform. Later this year, U.S. customers will also earn 1% cash back when paying with USDC. However, Base App rewards are not available in the EU or Canada. The company plans a gradual public release after the beta phase and has also invited developers to integrate “Sign in with Base” into their own products.