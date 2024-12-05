For the first time, Bitcoin has crossed the $100,000 mark after struggling for two weeks due to significant profit-taking. Institutional demand has played a key role in driving the market’s momentum and subsequently helping the world’s largest cryptocurrency to hit the milestone.

According to CryptoQuant, the Coinbase Premium Index spiked, depicting sustained buying pressure from US-based investors.

The premium indicates that Bitcoin is being traded at higher prices on Coinbase compared to other global exchanges, reflecting heightened interest among institutional and high-net-worth clients in the United States.

What’s in Store For 2025

Zooming out, Bitcoin has been influenced by positive market trends, enhanced regulatory transparency in the US, and institutional participation through Bitcoin ETFs. Currently, the crypto market is riding a wave of optimism as governments and institutions globally adopt blockchain technology, creating a foundation for wider acceptance and investment in digital assets.

This shift highlights the ecosystem’s maturity and its potential for long-term expansion. Analysts predict Bitcoin will continue to gain traction, pushing its price higher in 2025.

In a statement to CryptoPotato, Binance’s Head of Regional Markets Vishal Sacheendran said,

“In the next year, the outlook for crypto appears increasingly promising. As regulatory frameworks become more comprehensive, the industry is likely to see enhanced security measures, greater transparency, and improved accessibility for retail and institutional investors. The launch of Bitcoin ETFs and, more recently, Bitcoin ETF options, has played a key role in the recent market rally and simplified access for institutional investors, allowing them to gain exposure and manage risks more effectively.”

A Springboard, Not a Finish Line

Presto Research views Bitcoin’s $100,000 milestone as a springboard rather than a finish line, highlighting its relative infancy compared to other major macro assets. With Bitcoin’s market cap still modest, it remains inaccessible for top-tier institutional investors like sovereign wealth funds, public pensions, and central banks, which require sufficient market depth to execute sizable trades.

Presto expects $1 million to be the next pivotal milestone, where Bitcoin’s market cap would rival gold’s $18 trillion valuation, making it a viable option for these asset allocators.

However, surpassing $100,000 brings challenges, particularly selling pressure from long-term holders (addresses holding BTC for 155+ days). Historical trends show significant hodler selling at new all-time highs, with ~1 million BTC already offloaded in this cycle for $62 billion at an average price of $67K.

Encouragingly, this cycle lacks concentrated “relief selling” seen at prior peaks. Presto noted that demand growth, more than selling pressure, determines market tops, and strong demand signals – boosted by ETF approvals, crypto-friendly policies, and global liquidity expansion – could absorb selling pressure and sustain Bitcoin’s rally.