Is there any cause for alarm?

The leading US-based cryptocurrency exchange will briefly halt trading and transfers at the start of December. The scheduled downtime will support a system upgrade and is supposed to last approximately four hours.

In addition, Coinbase delisted 12 trading pairs. Check out whether the move has triggered any major price fluctuations for the involved assets.

The Upcoming Upgrade

Coinbase confirmed via X that routine maintenance is lined up for Saturday, December 5, around 7:00 AM PT. During the estimated four hours, all trading and transfers will be unavailable, and Coinbase Exchange will be temporarily offline. The company promised to post reminders and updates on its official website.

There is no cause for concern, as this is a standard procedure that has been conducted many times in the past without complications. Just last month, Coinbase Derivatives experienced an approximately nine-hour outage for a comparable system upgrade.

Earlier this week, Binance also drew attention for a similar reason. The world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange briefly suspended withdrawals across all networks on November 25 for wallet maintenance.

The effort was unrelated to the $6.3 billion hack the company suffered toward the end of October, after which it briefly halted several vital operations and later restored access.

Goodbye to These Pairs

Besides announcing the upcoming disruption, Coinbase delisted the trading pairs APE-USDT, ATOM-USDT, ALGO-BTC, CRV-BTC, ETC-BTC, ICP-BTC, XLM-BTC, APE-EUR, ADA-ETH, 1INCH-GBP, CHZ-GBP, and SNX-GBP from Coinbase Exchange, Advanced Trade, and Coinbase Prime.

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The cryptocurrencies involved in the delisting effort did not see major declines; in fact, some posted daily gains as a result of the broader market resurgence today (November 26). The mild response is unsurprising, since steep plunges are typically triggered only when Coinbase terminates all trading services for a specific cryptocurrency.

Such was the case a year ago when Coinbase delisted Clover Finance (CLV), EOS (EOS), League of Kingdoms Arena (LOKA), Muse DAO (MUSE), and Wrapped Centrifuge (WCFG). Most of the affected tokens tumbled by double digits immediately after the news, with MUSE taking the biggest blow and crashing by 24%.

Before that, Helium Mobile (MOBILE), Render (RNDR), Ribbon Finance (RBN), and Synapse (SYN) also saw substantial declines after the exchange removed them.