After partnering with Kalshi, Coinbase wants to run prediction markets itself as competition intensifies across the industry.

Coinbase is preparing to launch its own event contracts in the US in the first half of 2027. The American crypto exchange currently offers prediction markets through a partnership with Kalshi, but an in-house operation would give it greater control over the contracts available to customers while allowing it to retain a larger share of trading revenue.

The planned service is expected to cater to both retail and institutional investors, according to Bloomberg.

2027 US Expansion

Coinbase has already taken steps to build the infrastructure needed for the move. Back in December 2025, it announced an agreement to acquire prediction-markets startup The Clearing Company, while its existing derivatives exchange and September approval from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission for its own clearinghouse provide further support for the expansion.

Chief Financial Officer Alesia Haas had indicated in October that the company intended to introduce its own event contracts, although she did not provide a launch date.

The push comes as prediction markets emerge as an increasingly important source of revenue for the crypto exchange.

Prediction markets had their biggest quarter yet after trading volume reached a whopping $194.1 billion between July and September 2026, a 75% jump from the previous quarter, according to Predicted. Kalshi and Polymarket continued to dominate and accounted for 91% of total volume, while US-regulated platforms captured nearly nine out of every ten dollars traded.

Sports remained the main attraction, but parlays, which allow traders to combine multiple outcomes in one bet, overtook individual sports events. The report also highlights how young Americans are driving activity, as people aged 18 to 24 accounted for 30% of Kalshi’s card deposits.

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Fresh Setbacks

Despite the sector’s rapid growth, both major players are facing challenges of their own. Polymarket has cut staff across its marketing, customer experience, and engineering teams as part of a wider restructuring.

Kalshi, meanwhile, has ended its advisory relationship with Donald Trump Jr. after his investment firm, 1789 Capital, increased its stake in rival Polymarket. The company also faces possible CFTC enforcement action over allegations that it failed to properly notify the regulator about dozens of planned contracts.