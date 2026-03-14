Coinbase and Bybit in Talks for Strategic Investment Partnership: Report

Bybit is reportedly planning to enter the compliant US market via this potential partnership.

The popular Chinese crypto news channel Wu Blockchain reported earlier today that two of the industry’s giants, Coinbase and Bybit, are in talks for some sort of investment partnership.

Although the currently available information is quite limited and there’s no official response from either party, it’s reported that Bybit’s valuation could match OKX’s after the most recent funding event.

Exclusive: Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the US, is in talks with Bybit, the world’s second-largest offshore exchange, for an investment partnership. Bybit hopes to use this opportunity to enter the compliant US market. Three sources confirmed this news to… pic.twitter.com/SXBJnbDOQG — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) March 14, 2026

Citing three sources that confirmed the information, the report further indicated that such a collaboration would enable Bybit to enter the compliant US market.

It would follow several notable deals in the cryptocurrency space, such as Coinbase’s acquisition of the derivatives giant Deribit. As reported during the summer of 2025, the Wall Street-listed exchange purchased Deribit for $2.9 billion as the derivatives market was exploding.

More recently, OKX received a massive nod from the Intercontinental Exchange. The entity behind the New York Stock Exchange acquired a minority stake in the cryptocurrency exchange, putting its valuation at an impressive $25 billion following the latest investment round.

According to Wu Blockchain, Bybit’s valuation should be similar to OKX’s, meaning somewhere around $25 billion.

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CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko data show that all three trading platforms – Coinbase, OKX, and Bybit – are placed within the top five of their trust lists, with some of the highest scores in the industry.