Coinbase Acquires Echo in a $375 Million Deal

The largest US-based crypto exchange announced acquiring Echo shortly after purchasing the $25 million UpOnly NFT.
George Georgiev
Last updated: Oct 21, 2025 @ 10:47 UTC (28 minutes ago)

Share:

Coinbase, the leading US-based cryptocurrency exchange has acquired one of the more popular platforms for crypto startups to raise capital – Echo. According to the official announcement, the deal was worth approximately $375 million.

Coinbase Acquires Echo

Echo, founded by one of the most popular crypto personalities, going by the X nickname Cobie (real name Jordan Fish), is a capital-raising platform that allows its users to participate in early-stage crypto fundraising rounds.

According to the announcement:

Echo has already made strides in opening up private markets helping projects raise $200M+ over ~300 completed deals since launch. Its new self-hosted public token sale product Sonar has also seen early success, helping power Plasma’s XPL token sale.

The deal was worth approximately $375 million and it was comprised of a mix of cash and stock, subject to customary purchase price adjustments.

Commenting on the matter was also Cobie himself, who said:

We started building Echo around 2 years ago in an attempt to try and change the market dynamics around crypto fundraising. Today, we’re joining Coinbase, but the mission stays the same. We’re gonna use the firepower of this behemoth to provide better opportunities to investors and better fundraising options to founders. Just getting started. Cheers.

Blockchain Adoption
