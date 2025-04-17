The year kicked off with high hopes following the election of a crypto-friendly US president, raising hopes for regulatory easing. Bitcoin hit a record $109,300 in the first quarter of the year. However, macroeconomic pressures soon took center stage. The crypto asset has retreated to around $85,000.

Now, CME Bitcoin futures positions hint at a changing landscape as one cohort of traders appears to be trimming positions could signal caution or take profit after a strong run.

Asset Managers Reduce Bitcoin Exposure

CryptoQuant’s latest analysis of CME Bitcoin Futures demonstrated a significant shift in market positioning. In fact, asset managers and other participants were found to be showing diverging behaviors.

Asset managers peaked at $6 billion in net long positions around late 2024 but have since drastically reduced their exposure to approximately $2.5 billion. This was indicative of profit-taking or de-risking following a strong rally.

On the other hand, the “Others” category, which likely included retail investors and smaller institutions, has seen a sharp increase in net long positions. The figure has now reached approximately $1.5 billion, the highest level in over a year.

This surge suggests renewed bullish sentiment from non-institutional market players. The divergence between these two groups could signal a shift in market dynamics, with professional capital stepping back while retail and smaller entities ramp up exposure, a trend sometimes observed in late-stage market cycles.

Interestingly, despite institutional caution, broader market sentiment – especially on social media – has taken a more optimistic turn.

Social Chatter

According to Santiment’s latest analysis, crowd sentiment on social media has swung notably bullish toward Bitcoin, coinciding with the cryptocurrency’s repeated flirtation with the $85,000 resistance level. The data shared by the crypto analytic platform highlighted the shift into the “BULLISH ZONE,” where social media posts show significantly more optimism than negativity.

This upswing in social chatter suggests increased trader confidence, as many players are now eyeing a potential rally toward $90,000. However, further gains will likely hinge on macroeconomic developments, which include tariff discussions and broader global economic indicators in the coming days.