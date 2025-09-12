CleanCore Solutions has reached the halfway mark in its plan to acquire up to 1 billion Dogecoin within 30 days, as it announced its latest purchase of 500 million DOGE.

This acquisition follows a previous purchase of 285.42 million DOGE.

CleanCore’s DOGE Push

The treasury is backed by the Dogecoin Foundation and its official corporate arm, House of Doge. It was created to strategically accumulate DOGE in anticipation of growing adoption and utility.

According to the official press release, CleanCore’s long-term goal is to secure up to 5% of Dogecoin’s circulating supply and position the company as a leading digital asset treasury to advance DOGE’s role in global finance. The treasury, which is securely custodied on Bitstamp via Robinhood’s platform, allows CleanCore to execute disciplined accumulation strategies while supporting broader market growth.

In an official statement, Marco Margiotta, Chief Investment Officer of CleanCore and Chief Executive Officer of House of Doge, said,

“Crossing the 500 million DOGE threshold demonstrates the speed and scale at which ZONE is executing its treasury strategy. Our vision is to establish Dogecoin as a premier reserve asset while supporting its broader utility across payments, tokenization, staking-like products, and global remittances.”

House of Doge is developing initiatives that aim to unlock advanced real-world use cases for the OG meme coin, which the company believes will drive utility-driven demand in the coming months. CleanCore explained that these purchases are part of a carefully planned strategy to capitalize on DOGE’s expanding role in digital finance, while steadily building a strong corporate holding.

CleanCore’s DOGE purchase comes amid a nearly 22% rally over the past week, as the meme coin climbed above $0.26. Market momentum is also being fueled by anticipation of the first-ever Dogecoin ETF, though its launch has been delayed until next week, according to Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas.

For the uninitiated, the REX-Osprey Doge ETF, filed by Osprey Funds and Rex Shares, will hold a mix of DOGE and DOGE derivatives via a Cayman Islands subsidiary.

Bullish Momentum in Dogecoin

A crypto analyst called “World of Charts” believes DOGE is showing strong momentum and is currently testing an important resistance level near $0.28. According to the analyst, if the meme coin successfully manages to break this resistance, it could rally further toward $0.50 in the coming days, in a potentially sharp short-term price surge.

Meanwhile, market commentator Trader Tardigrade observed early signs of increasing trading volume in DOGE on the weekly chart. According to the analysis, this uptick in volume could signal strong potential for price appreciation in the coming weeks.

He also highlighted a breakout in Dogecoin’s Money Flow Index (MFI), which suggested a surge in buying pressure.