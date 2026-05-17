CLARITY Act Passes Senate Banking Committee: What Does This Mean for Crypto?

A few days ago, the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act (CLARITY Act) made some progress in the Senate. The bill has advanced out of the Senate Banking Committee despite strong opposition from some lawmakers and bankers.

Following Senate Banking Committee approval, multiple executives are discussing what the move means for the crypto industry. They have highlighted that the approval is a step in the right direction and that regulatory clarity could create a favorable environment for crypto in the United States.

CLARITY Act Passes Banking Committee

Speaking to CryptoPotato, Dessislava Laneva, a research analyst at the digital asset wealth platform Nexo, explained that the approval triggered a bitcoin (BTC) rally, driving the asset back above $82,000. Although the asset eventually retraced and erased all the gains, the probability of the CLARITY Act being signed into law in 2026 rose to 68% on Polymarket.

Laneva recalled how the Senate Committee’s approval of the Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins (GENIUS) Act in March 2025 triggered a 7.5% BTC rally over two weeks. She believes that the Senate’s full approval of the CLARITY Act in the coming months could trigger a similar, or even more intense, market reaction, especially given the bill’s “thornier path” than GENIUS.

For the CLARITY Act to fully pass the Senate, it must be merged with a separate version advanced by the Senate Agriculture Committee and reconciled with the House’s version. Afterward, it has to pass the Senate floor with a 60-vote supermajority. However long this process takes, Laneva believes the Senate floor vote could trigger a rally that sends BTC to a new all-time high, as seen with GENIUS’ trajectory.

In essence, the banking committee approval is not as important as the Senate floor vote. For now, bitcoin’s price is heavily influenced by interest rates, not by legislative developments.

The Maturity of Blockchain Infrastructure

Another commentary came from Andrew Clews, Enterprise Strategy & Governance Lead at The Graph Foundation. For Clews and The Graph as a whole, the banking committee approval signals that blockchain infrastructure is maturing from experimental technology into foundational digital infrastructure.

You may also like:

With regulatory clarity fast-tracking the maturity, more financial assets, artificial intelligence (AI) agents, and real-world workflows will move on-chain. A clear market structure will create the conditions for builders to focus on innovation while unlocking confidence for institutional investment.