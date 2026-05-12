CLARITY Act Momentum Revives XRP ETF Narrative as Flare XRPFi Sees Growing Institutional Attention

The Senate Banking Committee has moved forward with revised language under the CLARITY Act framework to build a US crypto market structure. The move could affect how digital assets are classified and handled within regulated financial systems, depending on how the final rules are shaped and adopted.

While the draft continues to face unresolved political hurdles, including controversial ethics provisions and debate over the scope of regulatory oversight, market participants are increasingly focused on what clearer classification rules could mean for major crypto assets such as XRP.

XRP Institutional Outlook

The discussion has been amplified by expectations that, under a scenario where XRP is treated as a commodity, institutional demand could increase significantly through exchange-traded products. Standard Chartered has projected that XRP ETF inflows could range between $4 billion and $8 billion by the end of the year if such regulatory conditions materialize.

This has led to renewed focus on how XRP-linked capital would be deployed once it enters institutional channels. The asset has not developed the same level of native programmable finance infrastructure seen in other major blockchain ecosystems. As a result, questions are emerging around where large-scale XRP capital would flow for purposes such as yield generation, lending, or structured deployment beyond simple holding or secondary trading activity.

One of the most active areas attempting to address this gap is the emerging XRPFi ecosystem built on Flare, which enables XRP to be deployed into decentralized finance applications through FXRP. According to data cited from DeFiLlama, Flare’s total value locked has reached approximately $457 million, out of which around $200 million is attributed specifically to XRP-related activity.

FXRP allows XRP to be used in lending, staking, trading, collateralization, and vault-based strategies across Flare applications. Since its introduction, XRPFi activity has recorded more than 3.4 million transactions across roughly 16,500 users.

Infrastructure development around XRPFi is also being supported by distribution and protocol-level changes to reduce friction between XRP holdings and DeFi participation. Uphold has announced plans to support direct FXRP minting during the summer, which would allow XRP to be converted into FXRP through exchange-level integration rather than separate bridging interfaces.

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Flare Targets Vault and Yield Growth

At the protocol level, Flare is undergoing a governance and economic overhaul that includes a reported 40% reduction in emissions, updated mechanisms for protocol-level MEV capture, and revised burn mechanics as part of its ongoing design changes. Further developments include planned upgrades to XRPFi infrastructure to expand vault availability and improve access to yield strategies, along with the introduction of FAssets v1.3. The update enables direct minting of FXRP using XRPL destination tags.

A separate application layer built on Flare Smart Accounts is also being developed to simplify user interaction with XRPFi systems by enabling XRPL wallet-based access to vaults and strategies while abstracting transaction processes across the Flare execution layer.