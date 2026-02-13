‘Choose Your Pain, XRP Investors’: Analyst Maps Out 2 Paths for Ripple’s Price

Where will XRP find a bottom and how high it would go in a subsequent bull market?

The popular cross-border token plunged hard recently, going from a January 6 peak of $2.40 to just over $1.10 during last Friday’s market-wide massacre. After crashing by over 50% within a relatively short period, it bounced off but remains sluggish below $1.40, still showing a 25% decline on a year-to-date scale.

The consensus in the cryptocurrency community is that the bear market has already begun, given the fact that not only XRP but BTC and many other larger-cap alts have plunged by 50% or more from their heights in 2025. As such, analysts have started to speculate where each asset’s bottom might be and how much pain investors would have to endure before they see a trend reversal.

$0.60 to $11?

ERGAG CRYPTO, who is among the most well-known and bullish members of the XRP army, mapped out two potential scenarios for Ripple’s cross-border token. In the first chart, the bottom is presented at $0.60, which would essentially erase all gains charted after Trump’s presidential election victory in late 2024 and push the asset back to its starting point at the time.

This chart comes with a deeper drawdown, continuous fear and disbelief, and weak hands getting flushed. On the upside, XRP could go on a sublime run once the market reverses and the bulls take over, with the analyst predicting a surge to a $11 top.

#XRP – Chart 1 or Chart 2? 💡This isn’t opinion. It’s math, structure, and market behavior. 💡Markets don’t reward comfort. They reward conviction under pressure. 💡Choose your pain or pain will choose you. 📉 Chart 1:

▫️Bottom: $0.60

▫️Top: $11

▫️ Deeper drawdown

— EGRAG CRYPTO (@egragcrypto) February 13, 2026

More Modest Prediction

The alternative in ERGAG CRYPTO’s mapping was a second chart showing lower volatility ahead in both directions. The bottom would be around $0.90, while the top could be $8.5.

This scenario would provide investors with more comfort and less pain, but its upside potential would also be lower, the analyst added.

At the time of writing, both bottoms seem more likely to be reached, while the tops appear quite far-fetched. After all, XRP would have to skyrocket by 3x (or more) from its 2025 all-time high of $3.65 before it can challenge the double-digit price levels. In contrast, going to $0.90 or even $0.60 in the current market environment seems rather reasonable.

Nevertheless, market trends can change extremely quickly, and XRP has proven in the past that it’s capable of remarkable runs. After the US elections, it went from $0.60 to $3.40 in just a few months, which is a 466% surge.