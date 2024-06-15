TL;DR

Meme coins like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are expected to stay dominant in 2024 due to their strong recognition and ecosystems.

However, many contenders could steal their thunder this year, assuming certain factors are in place.

Starting With the Leaders

Meme coins have been crypto’s rock stars during this bull cycle, with many experiencing impressive price increases and receiving support from leading exchanges and prominent industry figures. They are also noteworthy for their strong communities and ability to turn into massive trends.

We asked ChatGPT if their progress will continue in 2024 and which meme coins investors should pay special attention to. The chatbot highlighted the potential of six assets, with Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) being part of the list.

It claimed they will most likely keep their dominance in the niche due to “widespread recognition and robust ecosystems.” ChatGPT noted that Dogecoin is the favorite cryptocurrency of Tesla’s CEO, Elon Musk, and often benefits from the billionaire’s endorsements.

For its part, Shiba Inu has shown significant progress thanks to the launch of the layer-2 scaling solution Shibarium and the decentralized exchange ShibaSwap. Recall that the L2 blockchain network saw the light of day last summer, blasting through numerous milestones since then. Most recently, the total number of blocks processed on Shibarium exceeded five million.

The protocol aims to foster the development of Shiba Inu’s ecosystem by lowering transaction costs, enhancing scalability, and improving speed.

Don’t Forget About These Contenders

ChatGPT claimed that Pepe (PEPE), Floki Inu (FLOKI), Dogelon Mars (ELON), and Baby Doge Coin (BABYDOGE) are also worth observing.

The frog-themed PEPE gained massive popularity in 2023 and maintains a strong market presence this year. Not long ago, it hit an all-time high price while its market capitalization surpassed a whopping $7 billion. Despite retracing in the following days, PEPE remains the third-biggest meme coin.

FLOKI also reached a peak price recently, briefly flipping popular altcoins like Monero (XMR) and Cronos (CRO). It followed the recent correction of the crypto sector, but its market cap is still hovering above the $2 billion mark.

ELON and BABYDOGE are less known but still able to make the headlines this year (according to ChatGPT). Their progress depends on increased adoption by investors, marketing strategies, endorsements from celebrities, and many other factors.

Always Calculate the Risks

While meme coins might sound like an attractive investment choice that could turn one into a millionaire overnight, they can also result in crucial losses due to their infamous volatility.

People should hop on the bandwagon after proper due diligence and invest only as much as they are ready to lose. For more vital tips, please check our dedicated video below: