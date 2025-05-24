TL;DR

The XRP Army, arguably the loudest niche of the cryptocurrency community, frequently posts about the asset’s market potential, but some forecasts can go into the ‘ridiculous’ category.

Although many might seem far-fetched, at least for the current market prices, ChatGPT noted that a double-digit price tag is not out of the question.

$29, $55?

Although XRP has been the object of countless massive price predictions, even before its explosive rally at the end of last year, we will focus on a more summarized version from this article, where the first two targets were set at $29 and $55.

The AI chatbot described the more modest one as “ambitious yet conceivable,” since it came from more renowned industry experts, such as Bitwise Research’s Oscar Ramos, who believes the asset can surge to such an impressive price tag if certain conditions are met.

At first, he highlighted the significance of a potential approval of a spot Ripple ETF in the States. Although the US SEC has delayed making a decision on a few listings, the chances for such products to hit the US markets this year are above 75%, according to Polymarket.

XRP’s price can also benefit if the token continues to gain traction in global financial systems and sees “widespread institutional adoption.”

The $55 target was categorized as “highly optimistic” by ChatGPT. It explained that such a price per token would require a market cap above $3 trillion, given the current available supply, which would put XRP above BTC.

“Such a surge would necessitate unprecedented adoption and utility, making this target highly optimistic under current market conditions,” – added the AI tool.

What About $100?

The last price target set by analysts was an entry triple-digit price. ChatGPT kindly dismissed it by putting it in the “speculative and unlikely” category. After all, such a price tag would put XRP’s market cap above those of Apple and Nvidia… combined.

“While some proponents argue that XRP could capture a significant share of global financial transactions, including SWIFT replacements and derivatives settlements, these scenarios are highly theoretical and face numerous regulatory and practical challenges,” – concluded the AI chatbot.

Although the predictions above might sound a bit (or a lot) far-fetched at the moment, this doesn’t mean that XRP lacks any market potential this year. In fact, you can check what ChatGPT thinks about the possibility of a $10 price tag for Ripple’s cross-border token – here.