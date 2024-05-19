TL;DR

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are top meme coin contenders for 2024, with DOGE benefiting from endorsements and a strong community, while SHIB has shown significant yearly gains.

ChatGPT also outlined the chances of Pepe (PEPE), dogwifhat (WIF), and Bonk Inu (BONK) due to their recent price rallies and solid support base.

DOGE and SHIB Are Among the Contenders

The meme coin sector has captured the attention of industry participants in the past several months, with numerous assets experiencing substantial price surges. The niche witnessed the progress of some recently launched tokens and the success of others that have been part of the industry for years.

Considering the huge interest in the topic, we decided to ask ChatGPT which meme coin will perform the best in 2024. The AI-powered chatbot started its estimation with the leaders in terms of market capitalization – Dogecoin and Shiba Inu.

Despite being created as a joke in 2013, DOGE saw a remarkable rally in the past few years, reaching an all-time high of over $0.70 in 2021. Currently, it hovers around the $0.15 mark, which represents a substantial plunge from the peak but also a 100% increase compared to the figures observed in May 2023.

The asset has a devoted community, while endorsements from high-profile figures like Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk are beneficial for its performance. Not long ago, the EV giant officially integrated DOGE as a payment option on its website.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) – known as the Dogecoin killer – has also made great strides. Its price is up over 180% yearly, while a recent study estimated that it has the strongest supporter base in the meme coin realm.



Its future success relies on multiple factors, such as the further development of its layer-2 blockchain solution – Shibarium, its burning mechanism, adoption levels, and overall investor interest.

It is worth noting that the L2 network recently underwent two major upgrades aimed at improving user experience and enabling compatibility with popular wallets, including MetaMask, Coinbase Wallet, and Trust Wallet. Those interested in learning more about Shibarium, feel free to take a look at our dedicated video below:

The Chances of the Rivals

ChatGPT continued its prediction with Pepe (PEPE), noting its solid community and recent price rally. As CryptoPotato reported, the frog-themed meme coin hit a new all-time high on May 15, with its market cap nearing the $5 billion milestone.

Subsequently, the chatbot claimed that dogwifhat (WIF) and Bonk Inu (BONK) also have chances to finish 2024 as the niche’s top performers. Both assets are built on the Solana blockchain and have become sensations in the past months.

WIF gained support from prominent industry participants such as Arthur Hayes, while fans of the token recently raised $650,000 to put its logo on the Sphere – a famous entertainment arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“WIF has garnered a strong community following and significant attention on social media, which are crucial for the success of meme coins. Its current market cap and trading volume indicate a solid interest from investors,” ChatGPT stated.

At one point this year, WIF’s market cap spiked to almost $5 billion, becoming the third-biggest in the cohort. Currently, it is placed fourth, trailing behind PEPE.

BONK’s success has been just as impressive. Launched in December 2022, it started making the headlines towards the end of 2023 after an exponential price rally. Its uptick was fueled by significant hype from investors and support from leading cryptocurrency exchanges. Binance, Bybit, and Coinbase are among the leaders allowing trading services with BONK.

According to ChatGPT, the meme coin may advance even more before the end of 2024 as long as it benefits from the potential growth of the Solana ecosystem.