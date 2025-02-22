TL;DR

It’s hard to predict any price movements, especially in the cryptocurrency markets, but two of the most popular AI chatbots – ChatGPT and DeepSeek – outlined their respective perspectives for XRP in 2025.

After mentioning the factors that could impact the third-largest digital asset, one of them gave a highly bullish prediction that would send its price within double-digit territory.

The Factors

Both AI chatbots were pretty straightforward when it came to the factors that could determine XRP’s price movements this year. They ranked the regulatory landscape in the US first, especially the highly anticipated resolution of the lawsuit between the company behind the token and the SEC.

The battle, going on for over four years now, is yet to see a decisive conclusion even though Ripple has secured a few vital wins. The recent developments on the US SEC vs. crypto companies front, meaning the pause between the agency’s fight against Binance and the upcoming dismissal in the Coinbase case, brought hope to the XRP army about a similar resolution.

“The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has recently withdrawn its lawsuit against Coinbase and is considering approving XRP-focused Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs). This shift suggests a more lenient regulatory environment, which could positively impact XRP’s adoption and price.” – said ChatGPT.

The second important factor listed by DeepSeek and ChatGPT is the global adoption rates. The Chinese AI bot said Ripple’s On-Demand Liquidity (OLD) service, which uses XRP for cross-border payments, is gaining traction as of late, and increased adoption by financial institutions and payment providers could drive higher demand for the native token.

Institutional adoption could also skyrocket if the US greenlights a spot XRP ETF. Numerous companies have already submitted filings with the SEC to launch such a product, and some of them have been officially acknowledged by the agency.

Lastly, DeepSeek outlined the overall market conditions. The crypto market has been shaky in the past month or so, but a bigger resurgance could restart XRP’s rally.

The Price Predictions

Both AI chatbots were careful when outlining precise price predictions, as they warned that such forecasts are highly speculative, especially in the ever-volatile crypto market. However, ChatGPT noted that XRP could go up to somewhere between $5 and $7 in the first half of the year, driven by “favorable regulatory changes and increased institutional interest.”

DeepSeek’s conservative scenario sees XRP remaining at its current range of $2-$3. However, its more bullish forecast predicted that if Ripple wins the legal case against the SEC and the stars align on all other aforementioned factors, it could skyrocket to “$10 or more.”