ChatGPT predicts these two AI cryptocurrencies have the best chance to emerge as top performers due to their strong growth potential and advanced technology.

Despite its current leadership, Internet Computer (ICP) was not ranked among the top 5 list. The chatbot emphasized that its future performance depends on integrating AI functionalities, investment levels, and regulatory changes.

Observing the Chances

Artificial intelligence (AI) has continued to advance rapidly in the past several months. Earlier this month, OpenAI – an American AI research organization – introduced a new ChatGPT model with an improved voice assistant. The upgrade can even read body motion, such as how heavy a user breathes.

Somewhat expected, cryptocurrencies related to that evolving technology have experienced an uptick as of late, with the niche’s total market capitalization surpassing the $30 billion mark. We decided to ask ChatGPT which of those assets will be the top performer this year.

The chatbot started its prediction with a disclaimer that topping that ranking depends on various essential factors such as market potential, technology innovation, and recent price increases.

It labeled Bittensor (TAO) as a main contender for the leading position, highlighting its surging market cap and “strong growth potential.” The asset currently trades at around $380 (per CoinGecko’s data), representing a 725% spike compared to the figure observed in May 2023. Still, TAO significantly retraced from its all-time high of over $720 registered in March this year.



The next AI cryptocurrency on ChatGPT’s list is Fetch.ai (FET), which is the second-largest in the cohort, with a market cap of around $5.7 billion.

“The project’s advanced technology and broad applicability in industries like supply chain optimization and smart cities make it a strong contender,” the chatbot estimated.

Render (RNDR), SingularityNET (AGIX), and Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) rounded up the top 5 club. Despite praising the potential for price growth throughout the year, the chatbot warned investors to conduct proper research on the assets’ specific use cases and technological developments before diving into their ecosystem.

What About the Current Leader?

Interestingly, ChatGPT’s ranking does not include the biggest AI cryptocurrency as of the moment (according to CoinGecko) – Internet Computer (ICP). As such, we asked the chatbot to outline its chances in a separate query.

It claimed that ICP can maintain its leadership spot if it effectively integrates AI functionalities and tools, thus becoming more attractive to developers and companies.

The chatbot added that the level of investment and funding in its ecosystem and possible regulatory changes can also significantly impact the token’s performance.

ICP is currently hovering around $12.75, witnessing a 190% price increase on a six-month scale. Its market capitalization is close to the $6 billion level, making it the 22nd biggest cryptocurrency.

