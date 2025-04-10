The crypto market staged a significant recovery after Trump paused global tariffs, which temporarily soothed market anxiety, pushing Bitcoin above $82,000. Despite the renewed uptrend, BTC remains down by 25% from its all-time high of $109,000.

But co-founder of the blockchain engineering company IOG and the Cardano blockchain platform, Charles Hoskinson, is confident that Bitcoin’s price could soar to $250,000 by the end of this year or next.

Bitcoin’s Path to $250K

The recent market downturn was driven primarily by global uncertainty and US President Donald Trump’s “reciprocal tariffs.” But, in conversation with CNBC, Hoskinson said he remains optimistic about Bitcoin’s future.

Hoskinson believes the market will stabilize and that lower interest rates from the Federal Reserve will fuel a surge of investment into cryptocurrencies. He also noted that Bitcoin’s rise will be driven by several factors, including a 13% year-over-year increase in global crypto ownership, now totaling 659 million people.

The Cardano founder further pointed to geopolitical shifts, such as increasing tensions between world powers like the US, China, and Russia, suggesting that these factors may encourage a move toward decentralized financial systems like Bitcoin as traditional global business models falter.

Additionally, Hoskinson highlighted the likely passage of key crypto regulations, such as the Digital Asset Market Structure and Investor Protection Act, which will provide much-needed clarity for the industry.

One of the most significant developments could be the adoption of stablecoins by major tech companies like Apple and Microsoft. According to the 37-year-old American entrepreneur, this could transform global transactions by reducing the cost and speed of cross-border payments. With these legislative changes and growing institutional interest, Hoskinson predicts a major “reignition” of the crypto market.

Slow Down In Near Term

In the short term, however, Hoskinson predicted that the crypto market will experience a temporary stall over the next three to five months, but he expects a significant surge in speculative interest to kick in around August or September.

This wave of enthusiasm, according to Hoskinson, could drive the market upward for the following six to twelve months.