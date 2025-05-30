French football giant Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has scored a historic first: It has become the inaugural major sports club in the world to allocate Bitcoin (BTC) to its treasury reserves.

The move, announced by Pär Helgosson, Head of PSG Labs and Web3, at the Bitcoin 2025 conference in Las Vegas on May 29, signals a bold embrace of digital assets by a global sporting powerhouse.

PSG Cements Bitcoin as Strategic Reserve

According to Helgosson, PSG started quietly acquiring BTC in 2024 and has maintained those holdings since.

“We put Bitcoin in our books. We took our fiat reserves and we actually allocated Bitcoin,” the executive stated. “We still have it… as one of the largest clubs in the world, we’re the largest player in the sports ecosystem to do that.”

The club’s revelation comes just days before its showpiece UEFA Champions League final match against Italy’s Inter Milan, amplifying the visibility of this strategic shift.

It also exceeds earlier crypto experiments like fan tokens, with Helgosson emphasizing the alignment with PSG’s youthful, tech-savvy 550 million strong fanbase, of whom approximately 80% are under age 34. “We’re about what’s next, just like Bitcoin,” he declared.

The Ligue 1 champion is also doubling down on its focus on digital assets by supporting entrepreneurs and ventures in the space. “We will help you launch, list, and raise,” said Helgosson, signaling PSG’s intent to function as both an investor and a platform for crypto-native projects.

BTC Treasury Wave Catching On

The move places the football club alongside recent corporate entrants like GameStop, which revealed on May 28 that it had made its first Bitcoin treasury purchase of 4,710 BTC, worth over $500 million at the time, to become a top holder.

It mirrors the relentless accumulation approach pioneered by Michael Saylor’s Strategy, which added another 4,020 BTC for $427 million on May 26, bringing its colossal holdings to 580,250 BTC.

Other firms, such as KULR Technology and Japan’s Metaplanet, which formally established Bitcoin Treasury Operations as a core business line, have followed a similar path.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin’s price has struggled to maintain recent highs. At the time of this writing, the king cryptocurrency was trading at around $106,134, a slight 1.4% dip over the last 24 hours and a 4.54% decline across seven days. Consequently, it has pulled back by more than 5% from its all-time high of $111,814, which it hit last week.