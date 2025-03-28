Chainlink (LINK) has been one of the worst-performing top assets on Thursday, having declined by over 8% in the last 24 hours. This can be attributed to profit-taking after a short-lived rally above $16 earlier this week.

However, key stakeholders have added 8.3% more LINK to their wallets in just six months, which could lead to a price reversal in the short-term.

LINK Accumulation

According to Santiment’s latest analysis, there has been a surge in Chainlink’s social dominance, which has coincided with a private meetup involving important US government leaders.

Amidst these developments, wallets holding between 10,000 and 10,000,000 LINK have expanded their stash to an all-time high of 438.33 million LINK, representing 43.8% of the total supply.

In fact, this cohort of whales and sharks has added 26 million LINK tokens since September 2024, while social media discussions on LINK have reached their highest levels since October 2024. Such an accumulation trend underscored growing confidence among major investors amid rising social media discussions.

Meanwhile, Chainlink also remains the frontrunner in development activity within the real-world assets (RWA) sector. The decentralized oracle network has surpassed competitors like Synthetix (SNX), Maker, Dusk Foundation (DUSK), and Reserve Protocol (RSR).

As per Santiment’s data, Chainlink has logged approximately 586 noteworthy GitHub events in the last 30 days, highlighting its active development efforts.

Chainlink Ecosystem Developments

On the ecosystem side of things, Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), the international financial hub of the UAE capital, recently entered into a memorandum of understanding with Chainlink to develop regulatory frameworks for tokenized assets. Through this partnership, ADGM will leverage Chainlink’s blockchain solutions, which include data feeds and interoperability services, in a bid to advance its blockchain innovation initiatives under its Registration Authority.

Chainlink reported that its technology has facilitated more than $20 trillion in global transactions and has been adopted by some of the leading financial institutions.

More recently, in a near-unanimous decision, the Aave DAO community has integrated Chainlink’s Smart Value Recapture (SVR) on the Ethereum Mainnet to mitigate oracle-related MEV losses, starting with an initial set of markets. This initiative will initially be applied to a select group of markets, but its adoption is expected to set the stage for DeFi applications to retain MEV that was previously siphoned off by blockchain networks.