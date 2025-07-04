Chainlink (LINK) remains locked in a $12-$15 price stalemate, owing to the continued whale accumulation amid retail disengagement.

On-chain data shows sustained negative exchange netflows of around 100,000 LINK per week, which indicates that whale entities are absorbing sell pressure without significant price disruption.

LINK Faces Critical Test

CryptoQuant stated that this trend contrasts with occasional retail-driven spikes, such as March 2025’s 5 million LINK deposit surge. Retail activity has stayed flat, as evidenced by the daily active addresses hovering between 28,000 and 32,000, while transaction counts remain stagnant at around 9,000 per day. Despite increased oracle utility, retail failed to capitalize on a minor activity bump seen in late 2024.

Whale urgency is evident as exchange withdrawals peaked at 3,000 transactions per day in Q4 2024 and remain elevated, thereby steadily draining exchange reserves, which have fallen approximately 40% year-to-date. Neutral leverage metrics are preventing volatility and have allowed systematic accumulation without triggering a breakout above $15.

A resolution to this deadlock will require a spike in retail participation to ignite momentum or a slowdown in whale withdrawals to weaken accumulation. Until a catalyst emerges, LINK’s structure matches Bitcoin’s 2023 consolidation phase before its surge in 2024.

While this accumulation standoff continues on-chain, Chainlink has been expanding its broader ecosystem through partnerships.

Collaborations With Mastercard and Visa

Last month, the decentralized oracle network partnered with Mastercard to allow 3 billion cardholders to purchase crypto directly on-chain using fiat payments. The collaboration utilizes interoperability infrastructure and Mastercard’s global network to remove barriers to crypto access.

Partners like Zerohash, Shift4, Swapper Finance, and XSwap support liquidity, compliance, and fiat-to-crypto conversion, bridging traditional payments with decentralized finance environments.

Chainlink also completed a pilot under the HKMA’s e-HKD+ initiative with Visa, wherein the duo tested cross-border investment transactions using CBDCs and stablecoins. In the trial, ANZ’s AUD-backed stablecoin A$DC was converted into e-HKD and used to invest in a tokenized money market fund.

Chainlink’s CCIP enabled asset transfers between ANZ’s private blockchain and Ethereum’s public testnet, while Visa’s VTAP managed the token lifecycle. The pilot demonstrated instant, compliant investment fund access, which reduced settlement times from days to just seconds, even on weekends.