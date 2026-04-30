Chainlink (LINK) Might be Gearing up for a Huge Move: Here’s Why

Chainlink (LINK) has been trading in a tight range between $9 and $9.50 over the past week, but one technical indicator suggests that the consolidation may be replaced by heightened volatility in the near future.

The recent whale accumulation and other bullish elements point to a higher probability of an upward move.

Prepare for Potential Turbulence

Several hours ago, the renowned analyst Ali Martinez disclosed that LINK’s Bollinger Bands have squeezed on the 3-day chart. The metric, developed by John Bollinger in the 1980s, uses a moving average flanked by two channels (upper and lower) that widen in volatile markets and narrow when things calm down. Squeezing the bands usually foreshadows a major move, but it offers no clarity on whether a rally or pullback is on the horizon.

The majority of analysts who have touched on the asset lately believe an upside is the more likely option. X user Celal Kucuker claimed that LINK’s graph looks “solid and strong,” envisioning a pump to $100 during the next bull market.

For their part, CRYPTOWZRD suggested that the asset could be at a crossroads as its performance remains deeply correlated to Bitcoin’s price action.

“Above $9.55, we’ll see a further bullish move. Below, random movement will take place,” they predicted.

The Whales Step in

X user CryptoBusy revealed that whales (investors holding over 1 million LINK tokens each) have increased their exposure recently. As explained by the analyst, this move aligns with the latest real-world asset developments surrounding Chainlink and is a pattern historically linked to regime shifts.

Such accumulation is typically viewed as bullish for the price because it signals strong conviction from the big holders, which can encourage smaller players to follow their lead. It is important to note that whales are known as experienced, better-informed investors, suggesting they may be preparing for upcoming news that could positively impact LINK’s valuation.

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The declining amount of tokens stored on exchanges is another factor that may favor the bulls. Earlier this week, LINK saw its largest daily net outflow since December of 2025. When investors move their holdings into self-custody, those tokens are less likely to be sold quickly. This, in turn, creates conditions that can support a possible price increase.