TL;DR
- LINK trades in a bull flag pattern with breakout targets set at $35 and $40.
- Institutional interest rises as Caliber buys LINK and Grayscale files for a LINK ETF.
- SAB partners with Chainlink to test blockchain solutions for cross-border infrastructure.
Weekly Setup Points to Possible Upside
Chainlink (LINK) is trading within a flag pattern on the weekly chart after a strong move earlier this year. The structure shows a short-term downward channel that formed after a rally in July and August. This setup is commonly watched as a continuation pattern, with many traders monitoring it for a potential breakout.
At the time of writing, LINK is priced at $23. Rose Premium Signals noted that the current price action fits the structure of a bull flag. The next move depends on whether LINK can push above the top of the channel. If it does, price levels of $35 and $40 are being considered as upside targets.
#LINK Bull Flag in Play
Chainlink is printing a textbook bull flag on the weekly timeframe
Price is consolidating inside the channel — a breakout could ignite the next leg up
Breakout above the channel resistance will likely lead to explosive momentum!
Targets:… pic.twitter.com/Nv31FzNVZd
— Rose Premium Signals (@VipRoseTr) September 16, 2025
Mixed Signals on the Daily and Intraday Charts
On the daily timeframe, LINK closed without a clear direction. According to CRYPTOWZRD, LINK/BTC also pulled back slightly but stayed above a previous resistance zone that now acts as a double bottom. The next push higher could confirm this pattern and set the stage for continued strength.
$30 is the next area to watch if momentum returns, while $20 remains a support zone on the daily chart. The analyst added that any moves following the FOMC event may also affect LINK’s short-term path. Near-term setups are expected to come from lower timeframes, depending on how the market reacts.
LINK Daily Technical Outlook:$LINK closed indecisively. We need more healthy price action and a directional lead from Bitcoin tomorrow during the FOMC event. My focus will be on the lower-time frame. Moving the above $24.00 intraday resistance would trigger the next long ♂️ pic.twitter.com/H34TQlMUtA
— CRYPTOWZRD (@cryptoWZRD_) September 17, 2025
In intraday movement, LINK saw quick swings. Holding above $24.00 is being watched as a possible signal for a surge with a target of $26.50. Support on this timeframe is set at $22.00.
Institutional Interest Continues to Expand
Several companies have increased exposure to LINK in recent weeks. As CryptoPotato reported, Caliber, a Nasdaq-listed firm managing both real estate and digital assets, disclosed a purchase of LINK tokens as part of its digital asset strategy. The company has not provided further details on the size of the position.
Grayscale Investments has filed for a Chainlink ETF under the ticker GLNK. The application was made for NYSE Arca. Bitwise had submitted a similar proposal earlier. Both filings aim to give investors access to LINK through a regulated fund structure, without requiring direct token custody.
In addition, SAB confirmed a new agreement with Chainlink. The company shared that the partnership will focus on testing blockchain solutions for cross-platform communication. The work is part of broader goals to improve financial infrastructure in Saudi Arabia.
SAB said,
“This collaboration marks a pivotal step in our commitment to drive Financial Innovation in Saudi Arabia.”
No timeline or further technical details have been announced so far.
