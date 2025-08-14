Chainlink (LINK) has been the quiet achiever in the altcoin world, surging almost as much as Ether over the past 30 days.

“LINK might be the most obvious large-cap play for this cycle, yet most people will miss it,” opined crypto analyst Miles Deutscher on Thursday.

Chainlink is the number one winner from the institutionalization of crypto and the explosive growth of stablecoins, tokenization, and real-world assets (RWAs), he added.

The network is primely positioned for the multitrillion-dollar shift to tokenized RWAs, serving as the essential oracle infrastructure that all tokenized assets require to bring their value on-chain.

Chainlink Is A Top Bet

There are several factors that could drive explosive growth for Chainlink. Firstly, the massive expansion of the tokenized RWA sector is now worth more than $25 billion. Even the POTUS is pumping RWAs.

Additionally, institutions recognize that the legacy SWIFT system is slow and broken, and they don’t want fulfillment fragmentation, he said before adding:

This is why Wall Street giants like BlackRock are pushing for tokenization and why corporations like Stripe and Circle are building their own chains.

“The fragmented, multi-chain world requires a universal translator, and Chainlink provides the solution.”

Chainlink has an 84% market share of the oracle market on Ethereum and a 68% market share across all of DeFi, positioning it as the industry standard for price oracles.

Deutscher concluded that Chainlink already has TradFi integrations and has a robust tokenomics model that generates a flywheel effect with a “perpetual, automated buyback mechanism, turning adoption directly into buying pressure.”

More DeFi adoption of Chainlink —-> More LINK in the Chainlink Reserve More TradFi adoption of Chainlink —-> More LINK in the Chainlink Reserve As Chainlink scales in adoption, so does the Chainlink Reserve. pic.twitter.com/Q4JzLOji3S — Chainlink (@chainlink) August 13, 2025

“It’s hard to know what the winning layer-1 will be, especially with the raft of new corporate chains entering the market, and we also don’t know what the winning RWA DApp will be,” he said before concluding:

“But we know that Chainlink is powering it all. It becomes the ultimate pick-and-shovel play.”

LINK Price Outlook

LINK prices have returned to $24 over the past day or so, adding a whopping 50% since the beginning of the month, just two weeks ago.

Analysts are now talking about three-figure price targets, but LINK remains down 55% from its May 2021 all-time high of $52.70, so it has a long way to go. The asset now needs to break resistance at $30, where it was last halted in December.

Meanwhile, on-chain activity has also surged with the most active LINK addresses in 8 months, and most whale transactions in 7 months, reported Santiment.