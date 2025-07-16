TL;DR
- LINK trades near $17.5 resistance, with bullish volume signaling a potential breakout toward $22.
- Accumulation indicators and Aroon Up at 85% suggest strong upward trend and minimal selling pressure.
- Chainlink’s U.S. policy initiative boosts visibility as market eyes breakout confirmation on daily chart.
LINK Edges Toward Breakout Zone
Chainlink (LINK) is nearing a level traders have been watching closely. At $16.05, the price has gained over 4% in the past day and more than 15% in the last week. The move puts it just below the $17.5 mark seen by many as the next hurdle. A break above that could set the stage for a push toward $22.
Crypto analyst Ali commented,
“Chainlink is trading in a channel and pushing towards the top; a break above $17.5 could trigger a breakout to $22.”
The momentum is building, with bullish price action being supported by substantial trading volume and broader market strength.
Chainlink $LINK could flip resistance and take off from here! pic.twitter.com/ouDItP72yU
— Ali (@ali_charts) July 15, 2025
Momentum Signals Point Up
On-chain indicators show a market leaning toward accumulation. The Accumulation/Distribution line has been climbing, now sitting at 365.71 million. This suggests traders are adding to positions rather than selling into strength.
In addition, the Aroon indicator shows a clear upward trend, with Aroon Up at 85.71% and Aroon Down at 0.00%. This setup suggests buyers are in control, with no recent signs of downward movement.
Key Levels in Focus
Technical analysts are tracking two nearby levels. The first is $16.80, which has been identified as the next trigger for buyers. If LINK holds above this area, it may signal that the market is preparing for a larger move.
CRYPTOWZRD noted that LINK closed the day with a solid bullish candle.
“One more healthy bullish candle will add impulsive momentum and drive LINK higher,” he explained.
If the token clears $17.5, the move may accelerate.
Chainlink’s recent partnership with the Blockchain Association adds to its visibility. On July 15, Chainlink and the Blockchain Association introduced a new initiative called “Tokenized in America.”
Meanwhile, the goal is to map blockchain policy across U.S. states using a custom scoring system. The project could draw more attention to Chainlink as discussions around regulation and adoption continue.
