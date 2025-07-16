TL;DR

LINK trades near $17.5 resistance, with bullish volume signaling a potential breakout toward $22.

Accumulation indicators and Aroon Up at 85% suggest strong upward trend and minimal selling pressure.

Chainlink’s U.S. policy initiative boosts visibility as market eyes breakout confirmation on daily chart.

LINK Edges Toward Breakout Zone

Chainlink (LINK) is nearing a level traders have been watching closely. At $16.05, the price has gained over 4% in the past day and more than 15% in the last week. The move puts it just below the $17.5 mark seen by many as the next hurdle. A break above that could set the stage for a push toward $22.

Crypto analyst Ali commented,

“Chainlink is trading in a channel and pushing towards the top; a break above $17.5 could trigger a breakout to $22.”

The momentum is building, with bullish price action being supported by substantial trading volume and broader market strength.

Chainlink $LINK could flip resistance and take off from here! pic.twitter.com/ouDItP72yU — Ali (@ali_charts) July 15, 2025

Momentum Signals Point Up

On-chain indicators show a market leaning toward accumulation. The Accumulation/Distribution line has been climbing, now sitting at 365.71 million. This suggests traders are adding to positions rather than selling into strength.

In addition, the Aroon indicator shows a clear upward trend, with Aroon Up at 85.71% and Aroon Down at 0.00%. This setup suggests buyers are in control, with no recent signs of downward movement.

Key Levels in Focus

Technical analysts are tracking two nearby levels. The first is $16.80, which has been identified as the next trigger for buyers. If LINK holds above this area, it may signal that the market is preparing for a larger move.

CRYPTOWZRD noted that LINK closed the day with a solid bullish candle.

“One more healthy bullish candle will add impulsive momentum and drive LINK higher,” he explained.

If the token clears $17.5, the move may accelerate.

Chainlink’s recent partnership with the Blockchain Association adds to its visibility. On July 15, Chainlink and the Blockchain Association introduced a new initiative called “Tokenized in America.”

Meanwhile, the goal is to map blockchain policy across U.S. states using a custom scoring system. The project could draw more attention to Chainlink as discussions around regulation and adoption continue.