In recent months, a troubling trend has emerged in the world of crypto crime.

According to the latest Chainalysis report shared with CryptoPotato, there has been a significant increase in China-based vendors involved in distributing child sexual abuse material (CSAM). The report sheds light on a sharp rise in CSAM networks operating from China and the sophisticated ways these vendors utilize crypto to facilitate their heinous activities.

Crypto Crime Spike

Chainalysis revealed a notable surge in on-chain activity associated with China-based CSAM vendors. Since late 2023, there has been an increase in the proportion of global CSAM inflows denominated in yuan, with China-based vendors capturing up to 38.8% of total CSAM inflows in Q1 2024.

One of the most alarming aspects of this trend is the use of crypto to facilitate these transactions. The report provided a detailed on-chain analysis of payments received by CSAM vendors, illustrating how these operators leverage crypto assets for financial transactions. Buyers can purchase access to CSAM material for as little as $5 for a single day or around $41 for nearly permanent access.

The rise of these vendors coincides with the emergence of new on-chain infrastructure. The report notes that many of these China-based wallets are relatively recent, with some dating back to mid-2023. This suggests that these networks are not just exploiting existing systems but are actively expanding and developing new mechanisms to evade detection.

CSAM vendors have been found to leverage instant exchangers when cashing out. According to Chainalysis, instant exchangers represent a form of non-custodial platform, but they are much more user-friendly compared to their decentralized counterparts. These platforms often support a wider variety than retail exchanges and convert funds immediately.

Huione Guarantee: A Major Hub for Cybercrime and Fraud

Chainalysis has also witnessed a rise in the use of Chinese-language marketplaces and laundering networks, including Huione Guarantee, an online marketplace tied to the Cambodian conglomerate Huione Group. As previously reported, Huione has been exposed as a significant player in facilitating cybercrimes, including CSAM distribution and pig butchering scams.

Processing over $49 billion in crypto transactions since 2021, this platform operates as a peer-to-peer platform connecting buyers and sellers without verifying the legitimacy of listed goods. This service has been used extensively by various criminal networks, including those behind high-grossing scams and illicit activities.