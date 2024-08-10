The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has awarded over $1 million to a crypto whistleblower.

According to an August 8 press release, the whistleblower’s information enabled the CFTC to bring an enforcement action related to improper trading in digital asset markets.

Whistleblower’s Tip Uncovers Hidden Improper Trading

“Identifying unlawful conduct in the digital asset marketplace is a major priority for the CFTC, especially as everyday Americans are increasingly victimized by digital asset scams,” said Ian McGinley, the CFTC’s Director of Enforcement.

He also highlighted the agency’s focus on this area, pointing out that in the last fiscal year, almost half of the CFTC’s enforcement actions were related to digital asset cases. He added that the majority of whistleblower tips received by the agency during that time were also connected to digital assets.

The whistleblower, whose identity is protected under the Commodity Exchange Act (CEA), provided the CFTC with “sufficiently specific and credible information” that uncovered previously unknown improper trading activities.

According to Brian Young, Director of the CFTC’s Whistleblower Office, this information enabled the regulator to take decisive action in a case related to the digital asset markets.

“Whistleblowers have increasingly played a significant role in the CFTC’s enforcement actions in the digital assets space,” noted Young.

The CFTC’s Whistleblower Program

The CFTC’s Whistleblower Program, established under the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010, has been pivotal in encouraging insiders to come forward with information about misconduct.

Since its first reward in 2014, the program has issued awards totaling approximately $380 million, tied to enforcement actions resulting in nearly $3.2 billion in monetary sanctions. Notably, whistleblower awards can be linked to both CFTC-led actions and those initiated by other domestic or foreign regulators, provided specific criteria are met.

Under the Commodity Exchange Act (CEA), whistleblowers are eligible to receive between 10 and 30% of the monetary sanctions collected as a result of their information. Notably, all whistleblower awards are paid from the CFTC’s Customer Protection Fund, which is financed entirely through monetary sanctions paid by CEA violators. No funds are taken from injured customers to support the program.

The CEA also provides confidentiality protections for whistleblowers and does not disclose their identities or any information that could reasonably be expected to reveal their identity, except in limited circumstances.