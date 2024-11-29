Coinbase’s decision not to support Celo’s migration from a Layer 1 blockchain to a Layer 2 solution on Ethereum has sparked significant debate within the crypto community.

In a recent announcement, Coinbase urged users to withdraw their CGLD (Celo L1) tokens by January 13, 2025, to avoid losing access to their funds. The migration, planned via a hard fork on January 16, 2025, will halt block production on the Celo L1 network, effectively rendering funds held on Coinbase inaccessible.

While the crypto exchange clarified that CGLD tokens could be transferred to CELO-compatible wallets, the platform’s lack of support for the upgrade has drawn criticism, with many highlighting the potential implications for Ethereum’s scaling ecosystem.

“Monopolistic Optics”

Marek Olszewski, Celo co-founder, expressed disappointment, stating that Coinbase’s decision undermines the broader Ethereum-centric vision of scaling via layer-2 solutions. He questioned whether other EVM-compatible Layer 1s might hesitate to adopt similar migrations due to such resistance from major exchanges.

“It’s disheartening that Coinbase has chosen not to support the Celo L2 upgrade. This feels like a wrench in Ethereum’s layer-2-centric scaling roadmap. Why would other EVM-compatible L1s follow suit now?”

Ethereum advocate Anthony Sassano also weighed in, suggesting that the issue might stem from internal miscommunication within Coinbase but urging the exchange to reconsider its stance.

Alex Witt, General Partner at Verda Ventures, added to the discourse surrounding Coinbase’s decision and questioned the inconsistency in the exchange’s approach. He noted that both Celo Layer 2 and Coinbase’s own Base network operate using Optimism’s technology stack and suggested that the optics of this decision appear “monopolistic,” implying that Coinbase might be leveraging its centralized influence to favor Base over other Optimism-based networks like Celo.

Witt acknowledged Coinbase’s broader mission to “increase economic freedom in the world” and expressed hope that the rationale for this decision diverges from these concerning optics.

Celo’s Layer 2 Migration

In July 2023, cLabs, the a16z-backed team behind the Celo blockchain, proposed the transition to a Layer 2 network on Ethereum. Following an extensive eight-month evaluation process, the proposal to use Optimism’s OP Stack gained governance approval. To ensure compatibility and stability, Celo introduced two Layer-2 testnets: Dango, which launched in July, and Alfajores, set to undergo changes on September 26.

Since Celo’s migration plans have been public knowledge for over a year, hence one user questioned why Coinbase’s announcement came so late.