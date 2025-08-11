CEA Industries Inc., the Colorado-based nicotine company, announced that its treasury management arm, BNB Network Company (BNC), has acquired 200,000 BNB tokens.

The stash is worth around $160 million, which makes it the largest corporate holder of BNB globally.

$160 Million Bet

The purchase follows a $500 million private placement led by 10X Capital in partnership with YZi Labs, earmarked exclusively for building BNB holdings as the company’s primary reserve asset.

Leadership changes have accompanied the crypto pivot as David Namdar, co-founder of Galaxy Digital, was appointed as CEO, alongside Russell Read, former CIO at CalPERS, and Saad Naja, a former Kraken director.

10X Capital’s Hans Thomas and Alexander Monje have also joined the board.

BNB Network Company (BNC) explained that BNB, with 250 million users and an average daily trading volume of $9.3 billion as of July 2025, remains underrepresented in the US market. As such, BNC intends to bridge this gap by increasing institutional presence within the BNB ecosystem.

In its official press release, the NASDAQ-listed company said that it will maintain its buying spree until the full initial capital is invested in BNB. It may also use its warrant structure to raise an additional $750 million, which could bring total proceeds to $1.25 billion for further acquisitions. This approach provides US and global investors with exposure to BNB without direct token custody.

BNB’s Market Momentum

More publicly traded firms are replacing portions of their cash reserves with digital assets. These entities are structuring strategies to appeal to both retail and institutional investors. While Bitcoin and Ethereum have long dominated, focus is now turning to alternatives like BNB.

This corporate pivot toward BNB coincides with its uptrend seen in recent weeks. BNB is currently trading over $818 after maintaining a steady uptrend this month.

Crypto analyst Ali Martinez believes that the crypto asset’s price action is closely tracking Bitcoin’s structure. He added that this correlation could point to the early stages of a bull rally, which could potentially drive BNB toward the $1,200 mark.