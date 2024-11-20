Cardano (ADA) has experienced a remarkable rally this month, mirroring and even surpassing the broader crypto market’s momentum.

Following months of subdued performance, ADA’s on-chain activity has surged as well, as it decoupled from the altcoin pack.

On-Chain Metrics Show Significant Growth

According to data from popular on-chain analytic platform Santiment, the ADA transaction volume reached $52.26 billion this week, marking a 7-month high. Whale transactions, on the other hand, exceeded 8,900 for the second consecutive week and formed a 6-month peak.

Cardano is decoupled from the altcoin pack, nearly matching its 8-month high. Its price ratio against Bitcoin is also nearing an 8-month high. The last time we saw this level of ADA transaction and whale volume was in June, just prior to a +26% burst in the ADA/BTC pairing. pic.twitter.com/8EmEAySWaq — Santiment (@santimentfeed) November 20, 2024

This momentum coincides with ADA’s price ratio against Bitcoin nearing an 8-month high. Historical trends show that similar spikes in transaction and whale activity last occurred in June, preceding an over 26% rise in the ADA/BTC pair. This decoupling from the altcoin market suggests a strong resurgence, further indicating bullish opportunities for ADA holders.

This surge in on-chain metrics is mirrored by a sharp rise in large ADA transactions. There’s been a sharp surge in large ADA transaction volume, which has risen by 297% over the past two weeks. Data revealed that the total volume reached $22.56 billion on November 18, as ADA’s price climbed above $0.742. The 7-day high of $28.43 billion signaled heightened interest from institutional players or large holders.

Currently, ADA is trading near $0.83 after surging by almost 153% since November 5th – a pivotal moment in US politics – when Donald Trump was elected as president, a development widely regarded as a turning point for the crypto market.

The ongoing bull run has sparked bold predictions for ADA. As recently reported by CryptoPotato, a popular analyst, ‘CryptosRus’ predicted a $6 target by late 2025 if trends repeat. However, the latest rally hasn’t been without profit-taking.

Correction Soon?

A separate analysis by IntoTheBlock revealed that the total number of Cardano addresses has dropped by 30,000 since November 5th. This decline suggests a wave of profit-taking by investors who capitalized on the rally, potentially cashing out after the token’s substantial upward movement.

Such activity could indicate short-term sell-offs, even as broader market sentiment remains optimistic about the crypto asset’s growth.