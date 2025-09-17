TL;DR

The main person behind Cardano’s ecosystem took it to X to praise the “Ripple folks” and representatives from A16Z for their participation in a recent meeting regarding the bipartisan GENIUS Act legislation.

Hoskinson said last year that he would spend a big portion of 2025 in Washington, working alongside the Trump administration to develop a comprehensive and fair regulatory environment for crypto.

Great meeting today. XRP nation, the ripple folks did really well as did A16Z. Lot more work to do, but great progress is being made on bipartisan legislation being passed this year — Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) September 17, 2025

Although the details he shared about the meeting are scarce, executives from several of the largest US-based crypto companies have been involved in working on the GENIUS Act, which passed the Senate in July and was signed into law by US President Trump.

Experts believe the legislation can reshape cryptocurrency markets, while also enhancing adoption and transparency for stablecoins.

Hoskinson’s praise for Ripple in particular is something that seemed impossible just a year ago. Recall that the two sides had engaged in an online spat for a few years, especially since Hoskinson referred to the XRP Army as “toxic and petty.”

However, both sides cleared the air in late 2024, and reports actually emerged that they could be working on a collaboration.

The speculations only intensified in the following months, especially since the launch of Ripple’s stablecoin (RLUSD). At the time, it was believed that RLUSD would eventually go live on Cardano’s blockchain, but that’s yet to materialize.