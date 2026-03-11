Cardano’s Charles Hoskinson Outlines Strategic Funding Roadmap for 2026: Here’s What’s New

Charles Hoskinson speaks about the 2026 funding agenda and how the Cardano ecosystem should evolve going forward.

In a recently released hour-long video, Charles Hoskinson provided considerable insights into how funding for Cardano’s ecosystem will function in 2026. He also pointed out a few pressure points and how the team plans to tackle them.

There’s nothing here that, with the money that we have, Cardano can’t fix. – Said Hoskinson, while outlining critical flaws in existing models.

The Existing Pillars in Cardano’s Funding Focus

Starting off, Hoskinson said that the ecosystem funding model is generally broken down into three layers: infrastructure, utility, and experience. He outlined that historically, Cardano’s funding has been overrepresented within the infrastructure module and underrepresented within the utility and experience modules.

Infrastructure includes nodes like Ouroboros Leios, Plutus, and Aiken, while utility is what users can do with that infrastructure. This includes building decentralized applications within the broader DeFi ecosystem. Experience, on the other hand, is how users interact with the entire system – through wallets, account abstraction, and on/off ramps.

Hoskinson pointed out that the cost to run and build a node team is about $1 to $5 million per year, requiring between 10 and 40 full-time engineers. He said that the recommended infrastructure to fund includes three already mature node projects – Haskell, Rust, and Go, unified by Project Bluepring plus Hydra, and languages such as Aiken and Plutus.

Funding Utility and Strategic Goals in 2026

Acknowledging that the current state of the Cardano ecosystem is unfavorable (low MAU, TVL, and transaction volume), Hoskinson proposes funding the Utility layer. But this comes with certain conditions, including oversight, OPEX reduction, salary cuts, and alignment with strategic goals.

The idea is to create a weighted index of project tokens, and for the treasury to purchase 10-30% of each project’s total supply in the index.

Strategic goals for the dApps included in the investment rounds should include Bitcoin DeFi, specifically by using the Pogan protocol, as well as upgrading to be hybrid dApps with Midnight for increased privacy.

Moreover, a portion of the protocol revenue (example given with 10%) must be used to buy ADA and donate it back to the treasury. With that, these investments are expected to pay for themselves in one to three years as the treasury divests from the appreciating index.

The Experience Layer

Speaking about funding the Experience layer, Hoskinson said it needs funding to rebuild the ambassador and KOL layer, improve user onboarding, and support wallet providers.

He said that the ecosystem needs somewhere between 20 and 30 high-value hackathons each year to improve the developer experience.

Hoskinson pointed out that in order for the ecosystem to attract external capital, it must be willing to invest in itself. Moreover, he outlined that fragmented and competitive treasury proposals create a “race to the bottom,” while staying firm on the fact that the strategy should be unified.