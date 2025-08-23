TL;DR

Cardano whales made some strategic moves ahead of Friday’s speech by US Fed Chair Jerome Powell, accumulating a sizeable number of tokens within just two days.

The asset’s price reacted with a massive surge that drove it higher by 15% from bottom to top.

Whales scooped up 180 million Cardano $ADA over the past 48 hours! pic.twitter.com/ZkfCIhXkMW — Ali (@ali_charts) August 22, 2025

Data from the popular analyst with over 150,000 followers on X indicates that the 180 million ADA were bought by large investors in the span of just 48 hours. In terms of USD value, this stash is worth over $160 million at today’s prices.

Cardano’s native token had followed the rest of the market in the past several days and had plunged to $0.82 on Friday. This was its lowest price tag since August 12, when the asset went on a roll that drove it from $0.78 to $1.

However, Powell’s speech was met with tremendous enthusiasm by investors, as evidenced by all financial markets’ moves yesterday. The crypto industry was no exception, as the total market cap jumped from under $3.9 to over $4.1 trillion in hours.

ADA was among the top performers during this substantial rise, rising from its daily low of $0.82 to a local peak of $0.94 before it slightly corrected to the current $0.91.

Several crypto analysts have outlined bullish trajectories for ADA. However, it needs to overcome certain resistance levels before it is able to unlock future gains. AltGem Hunter, for instance, predicted a surge beyond $2.68 and $5 and even up to $10 if ADA managed to turn the $1.16 level into support.

$ADA looks set for $10 Flip $1.16 into support and the path is clear:

$1.16 → $2.68 → $5 → $10 Institutions are watching closely. The next few months could be life-changing. pic.twitter.com/tmBjcKaWon — AltGem Hunter ⚡ (@AltGemHunter) August 22, 2025

Crypto Analyst also posted a bullish prediction for the asset’s price, indicating that it could go as high as $2 soon.